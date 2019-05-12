Meile Productions Presents Two Of Russia's Most Celebrated Playwrights, Aleksandr Pushkin and Anton Chekhov

Mozart and Salieri a "Little Tragedy" by Aleksandr Pushkin, paired with "The Bear" a comic "Vaudeville" by Anton Chekhov deliver a unique theater experience through contrasted plots that create artistic drama and farcical comedy! Pushkin's "Mozart and Salieri" translated by Nancy K. Anderson and Chekhov's "The Bear" translated by Carol Rocamora. Presented by Meile Productions

Directed by Janice Orlandi, Artistic Director of Actors Movement Studio, period style movement specialist, Williamson and Michael Chekhov Techniques. She recently directed “ An Evening with Steven Crane”, Manhattan Repertory. “Bette Davis Ain’t for Sissies” (Five Stars Edinburgh Festival). Uncle Vanya at Expanded Arts. The Three sisters New Vaudeville Theatre. Movement Director & Period Style Choreographer for: “The Other Mozart” Innovative Theatre Award winner. Period Style Movement for Red Velvet, Lantern Theatre, PA. for more visit: www.actorsmovementstudio.com

She brings together the Russian theatre tradition of Études. Authentically set and costumed in both historical eras, the world of Mozart's Vienna and Imperial Russia.

Meile Productions presents and re-imagines the first play ever written about Mozart and Salieri and challenges the question, who actually murdered Mozart? contrasted with Anton's Chekhov's farcical romance and ahead of its time "Vaudeville"

Producers/performers: Ruta Pauliukaityte (Popova) and Diego Andres Tapia (Salieri / Smirnov), Co-Artistic Directors of Meile Productions, whose mission is to explore diverse playwrights have taken on the challenge of mounting these two Russian playwrights to bring their characters to life in a unique way.

Both find that these two playwrights bring particular cultural and historical events that we can all relate to and are curious to explore.

The cast also includes: Gordon Gray (Luca / Fiddler) and Shai Ben-Dov (Mozart / Pelagea)

All comes to life at:

The West End Theatre, for a limited run June 5th - June 9th (Wednesday through Saturday @ 8:00pm with special matinees on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday)

The West End Theatre at the Church of St. Paul and St. Andrew located at

263 W 86th. St. 2nd FL. New York City.

Tickets available at mozart-salieri-bear.brownpapertickets.com

To learn more about the show visit www.mozart-salieri-bear.com





