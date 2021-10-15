Ma-Yi Theater Company to Present CLIFFORD ODETS IN STATEN ISLAND

In celebration of Filipino American History Month, Ma-Yi Theater Company will present the digital premiere of Clifford Odets in Staten Island by Obie award-winning, Ma-Yi affiliated artist Ron Domingo. Building on the critically-acclaimed success of Sophocles in Staten Island, Domingo, along with his charming family, move beyond the Greeks to embrace the social protest theater of American playwright Clifford Odets. Written by Michi Barall and Sung Rno, Clifford Odets in Staten Island is directed by Jack Tamburri and runs October 15, 2021-March 31, 2022, at www.ma-yistudios.com. The digital stream is complimentary; however, donations are encouraged.

In Clifford Odets in Staten Island, the homeschooled teenage kids are studying the U.S. Labor Market using the plays of Clifford Odets as the take-off points. The results are both eye-opening and hilarious, as the family comes to grips with its place on the labor pecking order.

The cast for Clifford Odets in Staten Island includes Kassandra Cordova, Autumn Domingo, Connor Domingo, Consuelo Domingo, Ron Domingo, Nolan Hidaka, Ralph B. Peña, and Lynn Taylor.

The creative team includes Thomas Moon (director of photography), Melanie Chen Cole (sound designer & editor), Meredith Ries (production designer), A.K. Howard (production manager), Jorge Z Ortoll (executive producer) Jakob Carter (associate producer), Jesse Jae Hoon (production associate), and Ralph B. Peña (producer).

Please visit http://ma-yitheatre.org/ for more information.