MISTER HALSTON Will Kick Off Bay Street Theatre's Title Wave Festival

MISTER HALSTON, a buzzy new play exploring the life and times of famed American fashion designer Halston, written by Raffaele Pacitti and directed by New York director Kevin Hourigan, will kick off Bay Street Theatre's Title Wave Festival of New Plays on Monday, June 2 at 7pm at Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts. A Q&A with the playwright will follow the reading. Mister Halston explores the life and times of famed American fashion designer, Halston, set against the vibrant, tumultuous New York of the 1970's and 1980's. A commercial New York production of the play is also in the works.

The creative team of Mister Halston is honored to be a part of Bay Street Theatre, where Full Gallop, by Mark Hampton and Mary Louise Wilson, first premiered in 1993. Based on another luminary of fashion, Vogue editor Diana Vreeland, Full Gallop went on to be produced in major theatres across the US, including two New York commercial productions.

Ken Barnett (Currently appearing in CBS's Star Trek: Starfleet Academy; previously Broadway's Fun Home, Wonderful Town, The Green Bird) will play Halston in this one-person play. Set in 1987, Mister Halston is a fictionalized version of the interview that led to a seminal New York Times article about the legendary designer. After a sold-out run at New York's United Solo Festival, it garnered critcial acclaim and earned three Festival Awards (Best Actor—Ken Barnett; Best Script—Raffaele Pacitti, and the Audience Award).

It is early spring, 1987, New York. Late afternoon, spilling into dusk. The play is set in the living room of the East 63rd Street apartment of famed American fashion designer, Halston. A journalist has arrived and throughout the interview, the audience learns about varied aspects of Halston's life and career, including people Halston knew and loved, as well as the cultural figures who influenced him. The new play explores the visionary work that not only gripped the fashion world for decades, but also helped shape the evolution of identity, gender politics, sexuality and style— in America and around the world.

