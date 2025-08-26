MIDTOWN INTERNATIONAL THEATRE FESTIVAL to Return in 2026 with New Vision

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Founder and Executive Producer John Chatterton, a pivotal force in the Off-Off-Broadway movement, is officially reviving the Midtown International Theatre Festival (MITF) for July 2026.

In partnership with Jay Michaels Global Communications on promotional efforts, the landmark event will expand its scope to include both theatrical and cinematic experiences and is actively building a wide-ranging repertory of productions and special events.

MITF has revealed the first three selections:

The Anxiety of Laughing

by Andrew Justvig

Comedian Joey Hill, who has cerebral palsy, must care for his fiancée after a car accident leaves her paralyzed from the waist down. Their bond is tested as the play explores resilience, intimacy, identity, and the healing power of humor.

Omeed’s Tapestries

by Barry M. Putt, Jr.

An Iranian same-sex couple plans to flee their homeland for a life where they can live openly, but when a devout community member discovers their relationship, a dangerous ultimatum forces them to navigate survival and hope.

MONARCH: The Mexican-American Musical

by Alfonso Molina (music, book, lyrics) and Mayu Molina Lehmann (book, lyrics)

A sweeping new musical following Luis, an undocumented immigrant relentlessly pursued by an ICE officer. Taking refuge in a church and inspired by the Monarch butterfly’s journey, Luis sets out on a fate-defining path. In grand, epic style, Monarch reframes a divisive topic through the lens of musical theatre.