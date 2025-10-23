MEET THE SGADUGI to Have Reading at The Wild Project

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Meet the Sgadugi, a new one-act comedy by Brittanie Sheree and Kendall Davis, will receive a one-night-only staged reading at The Wild Project in November. Directed by Kana Felix and co-produced with FRIGID New York.

Set in a Cherokee village in 1392, chaos erupts when a neighboring tribal member accidentally kills one of their wolves and the Cherokee villagers must decide the traitor's fate. This heartfelt one act comedy showcases Native joy, so leave your trauma at the door and prepare to travel back to a time BC (Before Colonizers).

The reading features performances by Brittanie Sheree, Kendall Davis, Hozho Harris, Josephine Richardson, Ian King, Isaiah Del Welker, Raven Bright, and Isaiah Seward.