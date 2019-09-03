MAKE AMERICA LAUGH AGAIN Begins Performances Tonight

Laughing Liberally will present LAUGHING LIBERALLY OFF-BROADWAY - "MAKE AMERICA LAUGH AGAIN," featuring a diverse roster of political performers taking back the discourse and bringing joy and intelligent topical humor to the NY stage for 15 performances only, beginning tonight (through September 21) at The Theater at St. Clement's (423 West 46th Street- between 9th & 10th Avenues). The run promises a different lineup of artists at each performance - and the return to the NYC stage of the great Elayne Boosler.

Performers who will share the stage with Fugelsang include the legendary Elayne Boosler, Judah Friedlander ("30 Rock"), Janeane Garafolo, Judy Gold, Marina Franklin ("Train Wreck," HBO's "Crashing"), Hari Kondabolu ("The Trouble With Apu") and comedian/SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah - recently awarded $4.1 million in his lawsuit against white supremacists.

Guests also include Ted Alexandro ("Letterman," "The View"), Chuck Nice ("Star Talk"), Negin Farsad ("Wait Wait Don't Tell Me"), Christian Finnegan ("Chappelle's Show"), Frank Conniff ("Mystery Science Theater 3000"), Ophira Eisenberg (NPR's "Ask Me Another"), Carmen Lynch ("The Late Show" with both Letterman & Colbert), Liz Miele (AXS TV's "Gotham Comedy Live"), Carole Montgomery (Showtime's "Funny Women of a Certain Age"), Gregory Joseph ("New Faces of Comedy"), Mehran Khaghani ("Comedy Central," "Last Comic Standing"), Leah Bonnema ("Gotham Comedy Live"), and Calvin Cato ("Sketchfest"), with more to be announced. A complete list of performers and dates can be found at www.laughingliberallyny.com.

Tickets are $20 & $40 and available at www.laughingliberallyny.com.





