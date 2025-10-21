Live & In Color Will Present Industry Reading Of PRIVATE LIVES – THE MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Live & In Color will present a private, invitation-only industry reading of Private Lives – The Musical, a new adaptation of Noël Coward’s classic comedy of love and mischief. The readings will take place on Monday, October 27, at 6:30 p.m. and Tuesday, October 28, at 2:00 p.m. in Midtown Manhattan.

Private Lives – The Musical features a book by Devanand Janki and Tommy Newman, music and lyrics by Newman, and direction by Janki. The piece offers a bold and contemporary reimagining of Coward’s play, infusing its biting wit with a jazz-inflected score inspired by the late Jazz Age.

“Coward’s wit is immortal, but the heat, heartbreak, and hilarity of these characters feel incredibly alive right now,” said Janki. “This adaptation lets the emotions sing, amplifying that intoxicating push-pull of desire and disaster that keeps Elyot and Amanda circling each other.”

Composer-lyricist Tommy Newman added, “The world of Private Lives crackles with wit and feeling. I wanted the score to echo that—elegant and effervescent, with the shimmer of the Jazz Age and a touch of French romance.”

The reading will star Jaygee Macapugay (Suffs) as Amanda, Azudi Onyejekwe (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) as Elyot, Douglas Goodhart (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Victor, Alex Humphreys (Dear Evan Hansen) as Sybil, and Jill Abramovitz (Beetlejuice) as Louise, with Anuka Sethi reading stage directions.

The creative team includes director Devanand Janki, music director Matthew Croft, stage manager Ernie Fimbres, and casting by Robin Carus Casting. The adaptation is based on the play by Noël Coward, with book by Janki and Newman, and music and lyrics by Newman.

ABOUT PRIVATE LIVES – THE MUSICAL

In this reimagining of Coward’s 1930 comedy, once-married firecrackers Elyot and Amanda find themselves honeymooning with new spouses in adjoining hotel rooms. Old sparks reignite, leading to chaos, passion, and razor-sharp repartee. When their abandoned partners arrive in search of answers, the quartet collides in a witty and heartfelt exploration of love, lust, and the enduring battle between devotion and desire.

ABOUT LIVE & IN COLOR

Live & In Color develops new stage works that celebrate diversity and foster cross-cultural dialogue. Through residencies, readings, and artistic partnerships, the company supports inclusive stories and underrepresented voices in theater. More information is available at liveandincolor.org.