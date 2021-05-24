Lilli Cooper to Narrate Audio Play MANYDOWN

Manydown, an original play by Sarah Rose Kearns, has been adapted for audio theatre and features exquisitely lush narration by Tony nominee, Lilli Cooper (Tootsie~Broadway, SpongeBob SquarePants~Broadway, Spring Awakening~Off-Broadway, The Wildness~Off-Broadway).

Manydown is a work of fiction examining a very specific time, at a very cherished place, in the lives of Jane Austen and her sister, Cassandra. In Manydown, "Jane" is portrayed by 2018 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards Best Actress Winner, Laura Rocklyn, and "Cassandra" is portrayed by Ms. Kearns, the 2022 JASNA International Grant Recipient, and playwright of Persuasion, her stage adaptation of the Jane Austen novel.



Says Tony-nominated producer, Mia Moravis, who co-adapted, directed, and produced Manydown for audio theatre, "Lilli, Rose, and Laura, are a dream come true! We recorded this piece on April 15th at Kilgore Sound & Recording, and not only was it exhilarating to finally be back in the studio, but to produce this work with these three performers was simply joyous! Am a fan of Lilli Cooper for a long time, and to work with her is just sublime. I've attended many staged readings of Rose's works, and she and Laura perform so well together. To experience the recording process with them, and John Kilgore, was wonderful!"

Manydown audio theatre will debut virtually between 7:30PM - 9PM on Friday, June 18, 2021 during the annual Jane Austen Summer Program at www.janeaustensummer.org, and will be available on major platforms in mid-summer, 2021.