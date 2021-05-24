Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lilli Cooper to Narrate Audio Play MANYDOWN

Manydown audio theatre will debut virtually between 7:30PM - 9PM on Friday, June 18, 2021 during the annual Jane Austen Summer Program.

May. 24, 2021  

Lilli Cooper to Narrate Audio Play MANYDOWN

Manydown, an original play by Sarah Rose Kearns, has been adapted for audio theatre and features exquisitely lush narration by Tony nominee, Lilli Cooper (Tootsie~Broadway, SpongeBob SquarePants~Broadway, Spring Awakening~Off-Broadway, The Wildness~Off-Broadway).
Manydown is a work of fiction examining a very specific time, at a very cherished place, in the lives of Jane Austen and her sister, Cassandra. In Manydown, "Jane" is portrayed by 2018 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards Best Actress Winner, Laura Rocklyn, and "Cassandra" is portrayed by Ms. Kearns, the 2022 JASNA International Grant Recipient, and playwright of Persuasion, her stage adaptation of the Jane Austen novel.


Says Tony-nominated producer, Mia Moravis, who co-adapted, directed, and produced Manydown for audio theatre, "Lilli, Rose, and Laura, are a dream come true! We recorded this piece on April 15th at Kilgore Sound & Recording, and not only was it exhilarating to finally be back in the studio, but to produce this work with these three performers was simply joyous! Am a fan of Lilli Cooper for a long time, and to work with her is just sublime. I've attended many staged readings of Rose's works, and she and Laura perform so well together. To experience the recording process with them, and John Kilgore, was wonderful!"

Manydown audio theatre will debut virtually between 7:30PM - 9PM on Friday, June 18, 2021 during the annual Jane Austen Summer Program at www.janeaustensummer.org, and will be available on major platforms in mid-summer, 2021.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
English Bernhardt
English Bernhardt
Corey Mach
Corey Mach
Orfeh
Orfeh

Related Articles View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories
BUTTERFLY EFFECT, a Theatrical Walking Tour in East Village, is Now Being Presented by Nom Photo

BUTTERFLY EFFECT, a Theatrical Walking Tour in East Village, is Now Being Presented by Nomad Theatrical

Green Space Announces June Virtual Performances Photo

Green Space Announces June Virtual Performances

Queens Theatre THE FLY ON THE WALL Series Continues Saturday, May 29 Photo

Queens Theatre THE FLY ON THE WALL Series Continues Saturday, May 29

Design Educators to Join Episode 45 of the 4Wall Sunday Roundtable Photo

Design Educators to Join Episode 45 of the 4Wall Sunday Roundtable


More Hot Stories For You

  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?
  • Hong Kong Philharmonic Will Perform 'Happy Gabby's Debussy Musical Adventure' Tomorrow
  • The National Ballet of China Holds 11th Ballet Workshop Evening in Beijing
  • TAN Lihua Will Lead the China Opera and Dance Drama Theatre in Performance on May 1