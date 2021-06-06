Leviathan Lab Announces Directors and Casting For 2021 Barbour Playwrights Award Reading Series

Leviathan Lab, in partnership with The Episcopal Actors' Guild, will present readings of three new plays by rising Asian American Playwrights.

Monday, June 7 at 7:00 p.m. - Learning How to Read by Moonlight by Gaven Trinidad

TICKETS: https://ticketstripe.com/events/1025688

Monday, June 14 at 7:00 p.m. - Panic Room: An Unkindness of Ravens by Cherry Lou Sy

TICKETS: https://ticketstripe.com/events/1025689

Monday, June 21 at 7:00 p.m. - Are You There Truman? by Garrett David Kim

TICKETS: https://ticketstripe.com/events/1025690

Sliding scale ticket pricing from Pay-What-You-Can to $25. All shows online via Zoom.

Leviathan Lab, in collaboration with The Episcopal Actors' Guild, is proud to present the fourteenth year of the Barbour Playwrights Award Reading Series, featuring three evenings of readings of new plays by Asian American Pacific Islander playwrights. The plays examine the toll that racism, sexism, and xenophobia exacts on the hearts, minds, and bodies of AAPI people. The playwrights all approach this subject from three very different points of view, providing a fascinating interrogation of what it means to be AAPI now, in an America and world ravaged by COVID, anti-Asian hate, anti-Blackness, and white supremacy. This year's featured playwrights are Cherry Lou Sy (Nominee, Cherry Lane Mentor Project), Garrett David Kim (Finalist, Blue Ink Playwriting Award), and Gaven Trinidad (2021 TCG Rising Leader of Color;Finalist, 2020 Bay Area Playwrights Award)

The creative teams of the readings include:

Learning How to Read by Moonlight

By Gaven D, Trinidad

Directed by Michael Alvarez

Aureen Almario (NANAY'S LULLABY, VAMPARIAH; Artistic Director, Bindlestiff Studio), Christopher Matias Aguila (Coeurage Ensemblei??), Sergio Mauritz Ang (Regional: I AM NOT BATMAN, MUD), Carolina Do (NY: GRAND HORIZONS, Co-Founder of The Song Collective), and Ely Sonny Orquiza (Regional: SEEING EYE, ROCKY HORROR SHOW).

Panic Room: An Unkindness of Ravens

By Cherry Lou Sy

Directed by Eugene Ma

Brigitte Thieme-Burdette (NY: MEASURE FOR MEASURE, BREAKFAST), Maybe Burke (TV: "Ramy", "Nora From Queens"), Eston Fung (NY: A DREAM PLAY, AFTER THE FALL), Jenelle Chu (Regional: OFFICE LADY, THE DYING TOWN), Adam Huff (OFF-B'WAY: DOUBLE FALSEHOOD), Hidetaki Ishii (FILM: Fuyuzakura, Muted), Sauda Jackson (Film: The Weight of the World, Prayer to a Vengeful God), and Manuela Sosa (NY: RIVER ROUGE, THE SEAGULL).

Are You There Truman?

By Garrett David Kim

Directed by Gaven Trinidad

Christopher Matias Aguila, Dan Amboyer (TV: "86'd", "Younger"), Shaun Anthony (TV: "For Life", "The Second Wave"), Kat Choe (TV: "Law & Order: SVU", "Maniac"), Chris White, and Courtney Williams.

The readings are directed by (for Moonlight) Michael Alvarez (Lincoln Center Director's Lab, Directing Fellow, New York Theatre Workshop); (for Panic Room) Eugene Ma (Nominee, Drama Desk Award); and (for Are You There Truman?) Gaven Trinidad.

Film capture and editing by Brad Davies, with sound design (for Moonlight) by John Millerd. Stage management will be provided by Emilia Smart-Denson (Theatre Communications Group), with production assistance by Jennifer Ogasian and Isabel Yun-Ru Chen. Ariel Estrada (Producing Artistic Director, Leviathan Lab) and Rebecca Lovett (Assistant Director, EAG) serve as producers.