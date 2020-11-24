Latest Episode of ACT II... PLACES Features Gina Femia and Heather Cunningham

Sean Chandler host of the podcast "Your Program Is Your Ticket", in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, has announced the latest episode of its "Act II...Places" series featuring playwright Gina Femia & actor and Artistic Director of Retro Productions - Heather Cunningham. Episode 81 is now available exclusively from the Broadway Podcast Network and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.

Listen below!

"Your Program Is Your Ticket" is a podcast focusing on smaller, more intimate theater works and the people that make them happen. It is important to highlight these works and integral to the podcast's mission to feature as many of these productions as possible while still discussing the larger more notorious productions. The "Act II...Places" series emphasizes the reaction and forward planning of various theater entities during the COVID-19 crisis. The podcast is hosted and produced by Sean W Chandler.

Playwright Gina Femia's 2018 award-winning We Are A Masterpiece, produced by Retro Productions Artistic Director Heather Cunningham-who performed the lead-is a dramatic examination of the societal reaction to the AIDS epidemic.

The Podcast is be Available on Apple/iTunes, IHeart Radio, Spotify, Radio.com, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Podcast Addict, Deezer, Pocket Casts, Podbean, Tune In and everywhere else you listen to podcasts.

Gina Femia's work has been seen/developed at MCC Theater, Playwrights Horizons, EST, The Flea, Page 73, CTG, Theater of NOTE, Panndora Productions, among others. Plays include ALLOND(R)A (2019 Kilroys List, Winner: Leah Ryan Prize, Runner-up, Yale Drama Prize), THIS HAPPENED ONCE AT THE ROMANCE DEPOT OFF THE I-87 IN WESTCHESTER (2019 Kilroys List Honorable Mention), We Are a Masterpiece (Winner: The Doric Wilson Award, Stage Rights publishing), The Mermaids' Parade (Finalist, American Blue Ink Award, Semifinalist, The Relentless Award, Finalist, Princess Grace Award), For The Love Of (Original Works Publishing), and The Violet Sisters (Great Plains Theatre Conference).

Gina is the 2020 Otis Guernsey New Voices award winner, a 2019-2022 Core Writer with the Playwrights Center, and a 2019-2020 member of Ingram New Plays Lab & Parsnip Ship's Radio Roots writer's group. She is an Alum of EST Youngblood, Page73's Interstate 73, Pipeline Theatre's PlayLab, New Georges' Audrey Residency and Project Y's Writer's Group. Gina's a New Georges Affiliated Artist and has received residencies with Page73, Powerhouse, NTI at the O'Neill, SPACE on Ryder Farm, and Fresh Ground Pepper. MFA, Sarah Lawrence College (Lipkin Prize in Playwriting).

Heather E. Cunningham 2014 New York Innovative Theater Award Outstanding Actress in a Lead for world premiere of An Appeal to the Woman of the House. Selected credits: Off-Broadway: Mrs. Shandig, The Runner Stumbles (Bleecker Co.); Indie Theatre: Unmentionables (Nylon Fusion - premiere), The Listeners (The Brick - premiere), Falling Behind (MTWorks - premiere), Your Colonel (Metropolitan Playhouse - premiere), The Most Massive Woman Wins (Young Playwrights), ISO (KEF), and selected Retro credits: Mary, Mary (NYIT Award nominated Lead Actress); We Are a Masterpiece (premiere); And Miss Reardon Drinks A Little; The Butter and Egg Man; Women and War (premiere); Benefactors (NYITAward nominated Lead Actress & Ensemble); Holy Days (NY premiere), Still Life (2007 BackStage East Performance to Remember). Heather is also the producing artistic director of Retro Productions (www.retroproductions.org) B.F.A in Theatre Performance, Denison University. www.heathercunningham.net.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You