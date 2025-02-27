La MaMa Celebrates The 20th Anniversary Season Of La MaMa Moves! Dance Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



La MaMa has announced the lineup for the 20th annual La MaMa Moves! Dance Festival. Curated by Nicky Paraiso with guest curators Martita Abril, Blaze Ferrer, and Adham Hafez, the festival features works by 20 visionary artists with varied creative practices and approaches to performance. La MaMa Moves! runs April 10 to May 4, 2025, at La MaMa's Ellen Stewart Theatre, The Downstairs Theatre, The Club, and Community Arts Space. Performance times vary.

“We gather together to celebrate our festival's 20th anniversary season during a fraught, turbulent time of crisis and challenges to our basic freedoms and democracy,” says Nicky Paraiso. “Resistance as a way of life has become essential to us as art makers and culture workers. In an embattled world consumed with continuing strife and war, we choose to resist by making and building dance, movement and performance work as a means of reflection and activism in order to understand humanity's need for transcendence and positive transformation.”

“We thank the many choreographers, performers, musicians, and visual artists who have created and contributed amazing, innovative new work for the last 20 years!”

The 2025 festival features works by bluemouth inc., Pat Catterson, Alexis Chartrand and Nic Gareiss, Megumi Eda, Daniel Gwirtzman Dance Company, John Jasperse Projects, Jordan Demetrius Lloyd, Amalia Suryani, Keith A. Thompson & danceTactics performance group, Jesse Zaritt and Pamela Pietro, Hunter College MFA and NYU Tisch MFA Choreographers, artists participating in the 2025 New York Arab Festival, and more to be announced. Audience members are invited to an opening night reception with line dancing taught and supervised by choreographer Angie Pittman with Allison Hsu.

Tickets for La MaMa Moves! are $30 (general), $25 (students/seniors). The first 10 tickets for each performance are $10 (limit two per person). Two, three, and five show packages are available. Ticket prices are inclusive of all fees. Tickets are available at https://www.lamama.org/la-mama-moves-2025/

La MaMa's Ellen Stewart Theatre and The Downstairs Theatre are located at 66 East 4th Street, and The Club and Community Arts Space are at 74 East 4th Street (between the Bowery and 2nd Avenue).

