La MaMa COFFEEHOUSE CHRONICLES #177 Spotlights Adrienne Kennedy

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



La MaMa's popular Coffeehouse Chronicles series will continue on Saturday, November 16 at 3pm with COFFEEHOUSE CHRONICLES #177: ADRIENNE KENNEDY.

Adrienne Kennedy is the author of the plays as FUNNYHOUSE OF A NEGRO, A RAT'S MASS, A MOVIE STAR HAS TO STAR IN BLACK AND WHITE, THE OHIO STATE MURDERS and many more.

This edition of Coffeehouse Chronicles is moderated by Evangeline Morphos. Panelists include: Eisa Davis, Joan Harris (appearing remotely), Branden Jacobs Jenkins, Lila Neugebauer, Marc Robinson, and Alisa Solomon. Live performances directed by Michal Gamily, Zishan Ugurlu, and Evan Yionoulis feature performances by Eisa Davis, Valois Mickens, Abigail Ramsay, Naima Randolph, Leslie Silva, Laëtitia Hollard, and Robert Elijah Kollman.

Tickets are Pay-What-You-Can starting at $10 and available online at www.lamama.org

About Coffeehouse Chronicles

La MaMa's Coffeehouse Chronicles is an educational performance series exploring the history of Off-Off Broadway. Part artist-portrait, part history lesson, and part community forum, Coffeehouse Chronicles take an intimate look at the development of downtown theatre, from the 1960s' “Coffeehouse Theatres” through today. Events feature firsthand oral accounts from artists of the day, as well as conversations with contemporary artists who work in the same bold, daring manner today. Since 2005, La MaMa has presented more than 150 Coffeehouse Chronicles, building on our mission to provide a home for personal engagement with art.

About La MaMa

La Mama Experimental Theatre Club is dedicated to the artist and all aspects of the theatre. La MaMa's 63rd Season, The “La MaMa Beyond Season” expands our efforts to develop creative methods and tools for greater access to the arts. Pop up performances and installations will be happening in parks, neighborhood community centers, as well as online. By going beyond La MaMa's physical campus, new audiences and artists from different contexts are welcomed into the creative process.

La MaMa has been honored with 30+ Obie Awards, dozens of Drama Desk, Bessie Awards, Villager Awards, the 2018 Regional Theatre Tony Award, and most recently a 2023 New York Drama Critics' Circle Special Citation. We are a creative home to artists and resident companies from around the world, many of whom have made lasting contributions to the arts, including Blue Man Group, Bette Midler, Ping Chong, Jackie Curtis, Robert De Niro, André De Shields, Adrienne Kennedy, Cole Escola, Bridget Everett, Harvey Fierstein, Diane Lane, Charles Ludlam, Tom Eyen, Spiderwoman Theater, Tadeusz Kantor, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, Meredith Monk, David and Amy Sedaris, Stephanie Hsu, Julie Taymor, Kazuo Ohno, Tom O'Horgan, Andrei Serban, Liz Swados, and Andy Warhol. La MaMa's vision of nurturing new artists and new work from all nations, cultures, races and identities remains as strong today as it was when Ellen Stewart first opened the doors in 1961.

Comments