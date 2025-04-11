News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Dixon Place & Creative Performances to Present THREAT TO DEMOCRACY

This multidisciplinary collaborative dance performance will unite spoken-word artists and dance choreographers to confront the urgent challenges facing democracy.

By: Apr. 11, 2025
Dixon Place & Creative Performances to Present THREAT TO DEMOCRACY Image
Dixon Place & Creative Performances will present 'Threat to Democracy', a multidisciplinary dance event. This multidisciplinary collaborative dance performance will unite spoken-word artists and dance choreographers to confront the urgent challenges facing democracy in the United States, today.

Through raw, evocative movement and powerful spoken narratives, this showcase will examine issues like voter rights, misinformation, disinformation, systemic inequalities, and the fragility of democratic ideals. In a time when civil liberties and collective voices are increasingly under threat, 'Threat to Democracy' will serve as a reflection of resilience, sparking dialogue and inspiring hope for a more equitable and inclusive future.

Ten choreographers collaborating with ten literary artists, will each present dance works between 5 and 7 minutes. Featured literary works include poetry, prose and monologues. Featured dance choreographers practice contemporary, modern, jazz and south Asian dance styles.

DATE: June 1, Sunday
TIME: 4 p.m. AND 7 p.m.
RUNTIME: Approx 60 minutes.
VENUE: Dixon Place Theater, 161A Chrystie Street, NY 10002.

TICKETS https://ci.ovationtix.com/35526/production/1235016
EARLY BIRD: $22 Until April 30
IN-ADVANCE: $26 General, $22 Student/Senior
AT-THE -DOOR: $30 General, $25 Student/Senior

FEATURING COLLABORATORS:

Choreographers:

Billy Blanken
Brookti Berne
Joyce King
Kierstyn Edore
Maia Sage
Nancy Brier 
Shachi Phene 
Stephanie Steme
Taylor Gordon
Willow Green

Literary Artists:

Alexa Wilson 
Janet Restino
JRose
Leann Gioia
Margaret Mighty Oak Brackey
Marina Otchuda Say Gynt
Michele Herman
Niusha Karkehabadi
Perry Brass
Stephanie Steme

Dixon Place is an incubator for artists since 1986 and a non-profit organization committed to supporting the creative process by presenting original works of theater, dance, music, puppetry, literature, performance and visual art at all stages of development. Dixon Place is the only non-profit theater of its size to own and operate a full-service cocktail lounge where all profits support its invaluable mission.

Creative Performances is a non-profit organization. Its mission is to provide an opportunity for dancers of all genres to help them showcase their work in New York City. In addition, Creative Performances seeks to create further appreciation by developing projects to explore relationships between dance and other art forms.



