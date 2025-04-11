Dixon Place & Creative Performances to Present THREAT TO DEMOCRACY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dixon Place & Creative Performances will present 'Threat to Democracy', a multidisciplinary dance event. This multidisciplinary collaborative dance performance will unite spoken-word artists and dance choreographers to confront the urgent challenges facing democracy in the United States, today.

Through raw, evocative movement and powerful spoken narratives, this showcase will examine issues like voter rights, misinformation, disinformation, systemic inequalities, and the fragility of democratic ideals. In a time when civil liberties and collective voices are increasingly under threat, 'Threat to Democracy' will serve as a reflection of resilience, sparking dialogue and inspiring hope for a more equitable and inclusive future.

Ten choreographers collaborating with ten literary artists, will each present dance works between 5 and 7 minutes. Featured literary works include poetry, prose and monologues. Featured dance choreographers practice contemporary, modern, jazz and south Asian dance styles.

DATE: June 1, Sunday

TIME: 4 p.m. AND 7 p.m.

RUNTIME: Approx 60 minutes.

VENUE: Dixon Place Theater, 161A Chrystie Street, NY 10002.

TICKETS https://ci.ovationtix.com/35526/production/1235016

EARLY BIRD: $22 Until April 30

IN-ADVANCE: $26 General, $22 Student/Senior

AT-THE -DOOR: $30 General, $25 Student/Senior

FEATURING COLLABORATORS:

Choreographers:

Billy Blanken

Brookti Berne

Joyce King

Kierstyn Edore

Maia Sage

Nancy Brier

Shachi Phene

Stephanie Steme

Taylor Gordon

Willow Green

Literary Artists:

Alexa Wilson

Janet Restino

JRose

Leann Gioia

Margaret Mighty Oak Brackey

Marina Otchuda Say Gynt

Michele Herman

Niusha Karkehabadi

Perry Brass

Stephanie Steme

Dixon Place is an incubator for artists since 1986 and a non-profit organization committed to supporting the creative process by presenting original works of theater, dance, music, puppetry, literature, performance and visual art at all stages of development. Dixon Place is the only non-profit theater of its size to own and operate a full-service cocktail lounge where all profits support its invaluable mission.

Creative Performances is a non-profit organization. Its mission is to provide an opportunity for dancers of all genres to help them showcase their work in New York City. In addition, Creative Performances seeks to create further appreciation by developing projects to explore relationships between dance and other art forms.

