A Class Act NY To Present HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL JR. in May

A Class Act NY, the award-winning acting studio, will present four productions of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL JR in New York City the weekend of May 17 and 18 at the off-Broadway Riverside Theatre. Showtimes are 10:30AM and 1PM. Tickets are available to purchase HERE.

It’s the first day after winter break at East High. The Jocks, Brainiacs, Thespians and Skater Dudes all find their cliques. Basketball team captain and resident jock, Troy, discovers that the brainy Gabriella, a girl he met singing karaoke on his ski trip, has just enrolled at East High. The couple cause an upheaval when they decide to audition for the high school musical. Although many students resent the threat posed to the "status quo," Troy and Gabriella’s alliance might just open the door for others to shine as well.