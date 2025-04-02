A Class Act NY To Present HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL JR. in May

Four productions of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL JR will play in New York City the weekend of May 17 and 18 at the off-Broadway Riverside Theatre.
A Class Act NY, the award-winning acting studio, will present four productions of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL JR in New York City the weekend of May 17 and 18 at the off-Broadway Riverside Theatre. Showtimes are 10:30AM and 1PM. Tickets are available to purchase HERE.
It’s the first day after winter break at East High. The Jocks, Brainiacs, Thespians and Skater Dudes all find their cliques. Basketball team captain and resident jock, Troy, discovers that the brainy Gabriella, a girl he met singing karaoke on his ski trip, has just enrolled at East High. The couple cause an upheaval when they decide to audition for the high school musical. Although many students resent the threat posed to the "status quo," Troy and Gabriella’s alliance might just open the door for others to shine as well.
The double-cast productions of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL JR are produced by Jessica R. Grosman, Artistic Director and Founder of A Class Act NY. The show is directed by Rebecca O’Sullivan Reres, and choreographed by Kate Froemmling with music direction by Bradley Johnson. Alicia Villadiego serves as the Stage Manager and Imogen Williams serves as a teaching artist.
The production stars Arlo Tyrannosaurus and Graham Right as Troy Bolton, Kyla Tess and Jordan Seligman as Gabrielle Montez, Luisa Horwitz and Zoe Rux as Sharpay, Emily Kim and Sofia Rosamilia as Ryan Evans, Olive Romig and Sabrina Luc as Taylor McKessie Lodewieke Thoonen and Allie Reden as Chad Danforth, Eloise Trokey and Selene Goettlich as Kelsi Nielsen, Gray Greaux and Sadie Right as Coach Bolton, Layla Rose and Gabriela Haser-Millon as Ms. Darbus, Nailah Rashid and Christian Barimah as Zeke Baylor, June Hilgers and Mason James as Jack Scott, Gage McCann and Chloe Elise as Martha Cox, Ella Guiliana and Sseher Rupani as Ms Tenny/Tracy, India Goldstine and Serena Ryoo as Kratnoff, Lucy Ireland as Moderator, Timea Kenny-Koncz and Justyce Taylor as Ripper / Color Guard, Sofia Phelan and Olive Hamid as Mongo, Hallie Reese Freiman and Ruby Sklar as Jamie/Cheerleader, Maiya Elgarhi and Karina Stanton as Cathy/Cheerleader, June Weisenthal and Tea Mazzetti as Cyndra / Cheerleader, Brielle Mackler and Elouise Cabaco as Susan/Cheerleader, Amber Michelle and Ruby Cahill as Drum Majorette/Jock, Deepika Loknauth and Lennox Grae as Riley, Eli Harrison and Emily Patrick as Jesse, Beatrice Levitt and Noor Yaraghi as Drew, Lucy Pickhaver and Addison Chilliest as Dylan, Emma Rijkenberg and Jenna Gal as Cooper, Aviana Martin and Mia Etzioni as Jordan, Avery Intrilligator and Juliet Mazzetti as Blake.
Videos