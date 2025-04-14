LA CAÍDA DE RAFAEL TRUJILLO To Be Presented By Teatro Círculo

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



TEATRO CÍRCULO will present back by popular demand LA CAÍDA DE RAFAEL TRUJILLO (The Downfall of Rafael Trujillo) written by award-winning playwright Carmen Rivera and with the direction of award-winning director Cándido Tirado. It will run from April 25th to May 11th, 2025 at Teatro Círculo (64 East 4th Street in Manhattan) continuing its Spring Season.

LA CAÍDA DE RAFAEL TRUJILLO (The Downfall of Rafael Trujillo) sets up a series of events, internal uprisings, betrayal, international pressures and political intrigue, as well as the personal failures that led to the downfall of Rafael Leonidas Trujillo Molina. Carmen Rivera explains, "This play reflects on how so many Latin American people as well as continental Spaniards have survived the trauma and violence of dictatorships, it speaks of the remarkable resiliency of these communities and how they have committed to move forward in the spirit of democracy despite the enormous challenges they faced in their respective societies".

"This is a play about blindness and light. I asked the actors to think about what their characters can't see, what they choose not to see and when the truth comes to light." Director Cándido Tirado explains during the rehearsal process.

The stellar cast includes José Cheo Oliveras in the lead role of Trujillo, Adriana Sananes* (as Doña María, wife of General Trujillo), Bill Blechingberg (as Diplomat), Erick González* (as Balaguer), Iván Goris (as Jonny Abbes), Johary Ramos* (as ensemble/various roles), Diana Pou* (as the lover of General Trujillo) and Francis Mateo* (as Paco Escribano). *Appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association

Production design is by Israel Franco-Müller, lighting design by Omayra Garriga Casiano, costume design by Eliana Michelle Yost, makeup design by Kareliz Michelle de Jesús, and the assistant director/stage manager is Caridad del Valle.

Performed in Spanish with overtitles in English, at ADA accessible theater, LA CAÍDA DE RAFAEL TRUJILLO is part of Teatro Fest NYC 2025, a festival of the Alliance of Teatros Latinos NY compound by Teatro Círculo, Iati Theater, INTAR, Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater, Repertorio Español, Teatro LATEA, Teatro SEA and Thalia Spanish Theatre.

"La caída de Rafael Trujillo offers not only insight into its title character and Dominican history but also a reminder of the USA's long history of supporting dictators as convenient, as well as some reminders for American audiences too about cults of personality and family dynasties that we would do well to consider. But any admonitions that La caída de Rafael Trujillo does deliver, it does so, wrapped in an enthralling theatrical experience." - Thinking Theater NYC

Performance Details:

April 25- May 11, 2025

Fridays and Saturdays at 7 PM

Saturdays and Sundays at 2 PM

To Buy Tickets: teatrocirculo.org/tickets

