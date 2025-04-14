News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

THE WAYFARING STRANGERS Improvised Bluegrass Musical

Featuring brand new lyrics to old-timey bluegrass standards, played by a rotating cast on traditional instruments.

By: Apr. 14, 2025
THE WAYFARING STRANGERS Improvised Bluegrass Musical Image
Theater of the Apes to present The Wayfaring Strangers, a wholly improvised bluegrass musical featuring brand new lyrics to old-timey bluegrass standards, played by a rotating cast on traditional instruments like banjo, guitar, fiddle, mandolin, washboard, egg shakers, kazoo, and more.

THE WAYFARING STRANGERS are Melody Allegra BergerDavid CarlMorgan DeTogneBryce EdwardsGreg KotisAyun HallidayPeter McGibneyPiatt Pund, with Special Guest TRICERATOPS.

The Wayfaring Strangers improvised bluegrass musical will play Sunday April 27, 7pm (running time 1 hour, repeats 5/25 & 6/22, with summer shows to be announced soon) at THE PIT NYC, 154 W. 29th St., New York, NY, 10001 (212) 244-1722.



