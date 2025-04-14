Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theater of the Apes to present The Wayfaring Strangers, a wholly improvised bluegrass musical featuring brand new lyrics to old-timey bluegrass standards, played by a rotating cast on traditional instruments like banjo, guitar, fiddle, mandolin, washboard, egg shakers, kazoo, and more.

THE WAYFARING STRANGERS are Melody Allegra Berger, David Carl, Morgan DeTogne, Bryce Edwards, Greg Kotis, Ayun Halliday, Peter McGibney, Piatt Pund, with Special Guest TRICERATOPS.

The Wayfaring Strangers improvised bluegrass musical will play Sunday April 27, 7pm (running time 1 hour, repeats 5/25 & 6/22, with summer shows to be announced soon) at THE PIT NYC, 154 W. 29th St., New York, NY, 10001 (212) 244-1722.

Comments