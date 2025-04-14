Cast and Creative Team Set For William Shakespeare's THE TRAGEDY OF CORIOLANUS at Nocturne Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nocturne Theater has announced the cast and creative team for William Shakespeare's The Tragedy of Coriolanus, performing at Dixon Place from Friday, April 25, 2025 through Saturday, April 26, 2025. Single tickets ($23.18-$49.87) are on sale now and can be purchased online.

In 2023, a group of students from Vassar College put up a bold production of Shakespeare's CORIOLANUS. This spring, a new production arrives in New York City, with four returning cast members from the original production. The Tragedy of Coriolanus is produced in association with Sandro Lorenzo.

THE TRAGEDY OF CORIOLANUS tells the story of Caius Martius Coriolanus, a Roman general who-caught between duty and desire-faces exile from the country he has been raised to fight for. A sweeping political statement, sweat-soaked war play, and pulsating revenge thriller, this lush and contemporary reimagining explores the passions battling within one of Shakespeare's most complex antiheroes.

"The company is astounding, led by Balfour Clark in a stunning central performance of one of Shakespeare's thorniest antiheroes," says director, Louis Blachman. "This intense, propulsive adaptation seeks to make the play as accessible for a contemporary audience as possible, while deeply investigating its clear resonances with our present political and cultural moment".

THE TRAGEDY OF CORIOLANUS acting ensemble includes (in alphabetical order) Grace Adams Ward (Volumnia), Veer Arya (Lieutenant), Balfour Clark (Coriolanus), Mads Daily (Brutus), Chris Erdman (Lartius), Bryce Lowery (Menenius), Clae Rountree (Aufidius), Ellis Rubin (Sicinius), and KP Sgarro (Cominius).

The creative team for THE TRAGEDY OF CORIOLANUS includes Louis Blachman (Director), Anica Acuna (Stage Manager), Sean Lillis (Scenic Designer), Sophie Lynd (Lighting Designer), Makenzie Martin (Costume Designer), Zoe Stanton-Savitz (Lighting Designer), Kendall Wienecke (Dramaturg / Assoc. Prod. Design), Alex Peña (Props)

