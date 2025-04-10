Cast Set For AMBERLAND in Concert at Prospect Musicals' IGNITE Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ring of Keys has announced its latest venture into musical theatre production with Amberland In Concert, produced in partnership with Prospect Musicals as part of the IGNITE Concert Festival. This marks an exciting new chapter for Ring of Keys as the organization deepens its commitment to fostering and uplifting queer storytelling in musical theatre.

Amberland, an original folk musical by Will Shishmanian, is a powerful story of identity, chosen family, and self-love. The show follows Mark Howard (Achilles Mulkey), a trans man who moves to the rural town of Amberland seeking a fresh start after his transition. As he begins working at a local orchard, he befriends Dani Thompson (Zachary A. Myers), a queer woman opening the county's first LGBTQ+ bar. Together, they navigate the tensions of small-town life, forging community amidst resistance.

Bookwriter, lyricist, and composer, Will Shishmanian says, “At its heart, Amberland is a story about the ways queer people create home for one another—whether by building spaces for belonging, finding solidarity in unexpected places, or embracing the complexities of identity in a world that often demands conformity.”

This production also marks a new era for Ring of Keys, now led by Co-Directors Jess Ducey (Director of Programming) and Liz Neitge (Director of Communications), who were announced in March 2025.

Amberland In Concert will be performed at Baruch Performing Arts Center as part of the IGNITE Concert Festival, with a cast featuring Lily Ali-Oshatz (The Civility of Albert Cashier), Jennifer Blood (Girl from the North Country, Matilda, Gentleman's Guide, Violet), Carlos L. Encinias (How to Dance in Ohio, Les Miserables, Mamma Mia!, Good Vibrations, Scandalous), Najee Gabay (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical - White Plains Performing Arts Center), Achilles Mulkey (The Civility of Albert Cashier), Zachary A. Myers (A Strange Loop, Cats The Jellicle Ball), Liz Neitge (The Buddy Holly Story National Tour), A.J. Shively (Paradise Square, Bright Star, La Cage Aux Folles), and Murphy Taylor Smith (A Transparent Musical, Doll/Girl) The production is directed by Tẹmídayọ Amay, with music direction by Katie-James Rushin.

