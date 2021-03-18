LISTEN: YOUR PROGRAM IS YOUR TICKET Podcast Welcomes Theatre Jacksonville's Executive Director Sarah Boone

Sean Chandler host of the podcast "Your Program Is Your Ticket", in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, has announced a new episode of its "Act II...Places" series. Episode 93 features Theatre Jacksonville's Executive Director Sarah Boone who discusses the theatre's century-long history, as well as their response to the COVID-19 crisis and their plans for reemergence!

"Your Program Is Your Ticket" is a podcast focusing on smaller, more intimate theater works and the people that make them happen. It is important to highlight these works and integral to the podcast's mission to feature as many of these productions as possible while still discussing the larger more notorious productions. The "Act II...Places" series emphasizes the reaction and forward planning of various theater entities during the COVID-19 crisis. The podcast is hosted and produced by Sean W Chandler.

Theatre Jacksonville is a volunteer-based community theatre whose mission is to enrich lives and broaden cultural understanding through community participation in theatre arts.

SARAH BOONE has had a diverse career in television, radio and theatre across the country as a performer, director, producer and manager. As executive and artistic director of Theatre Jacksonville, she oversees the production of more than one hundred plays, musicals and concerts. In addition to her producing credits, Sarah has enjoyed continued success as a cabaret artist with appearances in Florida (including the Happily Red concert series she created at Theatre Jacksonville), Los Angeles (First and Hope Supper Club) and New York (The Duplex, Don't Tell Mama, The Triad, The Metropolitan Room).