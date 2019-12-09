LET GO Premieres At The New York Theatre Festival

Let Go, a new kind of military play premiers at The Hudson Guild Theater this January, written and directed by Michael Aguilar.

Michael Aguilar served in the U.S Army as an Airborne Cavalry Scout for four years. Stationed in Fort Bragg and was in the 82nd Airborne Division. He later turned to theatre and music. Let Go is his directorial debut.

Let Go is a play with music that explores the idea of what it means to be a Veteran in today's society. Marc (Marc-Antoine Louis), a gay musician just wants to live a normal life. Nick (Brooks Laney), turns to alcohol to silence the voices of war in his head. Meanwhile, Aggy (Ty Lane), fights with his own shame of not ever being deployed. This play explores stereotypes, self-perception and facing the world without armor.

Other Cast includes Shauna Blaize, Rose Cavanagh, Tom Inman, Jonas Kobberdal, Jack McLaughlin and Tim Palmer.

Stage Manager and Sound Design: Carmen Legg.

Dates:

Jan 7, 2020 @ 9pm

Jan 8, 2020 @ 6:15pm

Jan 11, 2020 @ 3:30pm

Part of the New York Theatre Festival

https://newyorkfestivaltickets.com/product/let-go/





