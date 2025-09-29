L'Alliance New York to Present BY HEART With BAM 2025 Crossing The Line Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



L'Alliance New York has revealed the upcoming production of By Heart in association with BAM as part of the 2025 Crossing The Line Festival on Monday, November 3 and Tuesday, November 4, 2025 at 7:30 PM. The performance takes place at the Florence Gould Theater, L'Alliance New York, 55 East 59th Street, New York, NY, 10022. Tickets start at $15.

Returning to Crossing The Line after his directorial work on last year's Catarina and the Beauty of Killing Fascists, Tiago Rodrigues presents another internationally acclaimed performance-only this time, he's directing his audience. Ten audience members come together onstage for an act of collective memorization, learning a Shakespearean sonnet by heart. The results are, according to a New York Times Critic's Pick review, "miraculous ... [a] communal act of translation," performed while Rodrigues offers direction and commentary on the transformative personal and political dimensions of memorization.

Tiago Rodrigues is a Portuguese actor, director, playwright and producer. He is the current Director of Festival d'Avignon, in France. Since he started as an actor 25 years ago, Tiago Rodrigues has always looked at the theatre as a human assembly: a place where people meet, like in a café, to confront their thoughts and share their time. Rodrigues' work has been recognized for his ability to break borders between the theatre and different realities, challenging our perception of social and historical phenomena. Throughout his career, Rodrigues has become a builder of bridges between cities and countries, at once host and advocate of a Living Theatre.