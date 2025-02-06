LA GOTA FRIA: THE COLD SWEAT Announced At The Players Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



ANNA CAPUNAY and Bill McDonald, in association with Anna Marcus-Hecht, have announced the Off-Broadway engagement of Anna Capunay's LA GOTA FRIA: The Cold Sweat, directed by Gregory Lipson.

When Josefina Gonzalez, the beloved matriarch of the Gonzalez family, is diagnosed with a terminal illness, her fiercely devoted family comes together—her blind yet hyperaware father, her high-strung daughter, and her daughter's endlessly supportive husband. Determined to forgo further medical intervention, Josefina is ready to face her fate on her terms. But Enrique, a well-meaning yet meddlesome family friend, has other ideas—pushing the tight-knit Gonzalez clan toward an alternative treatment that might just grant Josefina's deepest wish…and then some.

LA GOTA FRIA: THE COLD SWEAT is a bold and biting new comedy about love, choice, and the unexpected ways we fight for the ones we cherish.

“Discourse about the medical industry is more urgent than ever, but for many, the wounds are still fresh,” says producer and playwright Anna Capunay. “This play is about the lengths we go through to achieve quality of life, even if it is not within the confines of Big Pharma. Does the medical industry want us healed, or do they want to keep us sick because it is good for business? Cancer is a serious industry. If you have ever thought about what else is out there and what can aid our path to health, this is a must-see play. LA GOTA FRIA: THE COLD SWEAT delivers drama, laughter, music, dance, family, and even a pet cat!”

The production stars Greta Quispe* (AMERICAN FICTION, MRC) as Josefina Gonzalez, Yessenia Rivas (YA TU SABES, NBC Universal) as Irene, Danny Borba* (THE MAGIC SCHOOL BUS, National Tour) as Alfredo, J. Santiago Suarez (DORA AND THE SEARCH FOR SOL DORADO, Paramount) as Manuel, and Jared Trevino (YA TU SABES, NBC Universal) as Enrique.

LA GOTA FRIA features scenic design by Danis Zhang, costume design and choreography by Yessenia Rivas, and lighting design by Bruce A! Kraemer. The fight director is Laine Flores, and the intimacy director is Katlyn Shaw. The stage manager is Ella Loyd, assistant stage manager is Sydney Dubitsky, and production assistant is Samantha Grocock. Photography by Rehana Khan. Videography by Jakub Czarnowicz. Publicity Consulting by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.

LA GOTA FRIA plays the following regular schedule through March 23:

Thursday at 7 pm

Friday at 7 pm

Saturday at 7 pm

Sunday at 3 pm

