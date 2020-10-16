Kingdommtc Announces Virtual Playwrights Salon Series

Tune in Sunday November 1st, 2020 6pm-630pm EST for world premiere Reading of " A House With Memories".

Kingdommtc also known as Kingdom theatre (www.kingdommtc.com) has announced their Virtual Playwrights Salon series. This distinguished series will feature live staged readings of special guest playwright, Author and Producer , Leonard D. Goodisman.

The first virtual series will be held Sunday November 1st, 2020 6pm -6:30pm EST. This series will feature the play short , "A House With Memories" Written by Leonard D. Goodisman and Directed by Nickolas The III. "A House With Memories" takes the audience inside a house on the market for sale , however there lies something about the house , that the potential buyers did not expect!. See for yourself Sunday Nov 1st, 2020 at 6pm EST.

The series kickoff will also feature guest hosts, Music and more. Gracing the virtual stage to perform the reading will be featured thespians, Gigi Hodges, Georgetta Buggs & Dre Coulibaly. Produced by Leonard D. Goodisman & Nickolas The III for Kingdommtc.com. The series is Free! Donations will be accepted via Kingdommtc.com. Donations Accepted by clicking on donate, located on the website's first page. Playwrights Salon Series will appear on Zoom. All interested guests must R.S.V.P via Kingdommtc.com contact link .

