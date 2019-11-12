Kick Off This Winter Season With The Family-friendly Marionette Show YETI, SET, SNOW

Yeti, Set, Snow! - an original story and marionette production produced by the City Parks Foundation - has officially made it's return to the Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre in Central Park!

There is no better way to kick off this winter season than with the adventures of young Widget and Twig on their first snow day.

Running now through February 23, 2020, Yeti, Set, Snow! is perfect for families with young children ages 3-8. Yeti, Set, Snow! tells the story of a young girl named Widget, and her friend, Twig, who encounter a yeti named Pascetti and pet cat, Tinsel Kitty, on the first snow day of the winter season. Pascetti, who lives on a mountaintop nearby, dislikes the snow. Through songs and snow day activities, Pascetti discovers not only that snow can be fun, but also learns the value of friendship.

"The Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre's original musical marionette production of Yeti, Set, Snow! debuted in 2018, and was a smash hit with many sold-out performances," said Artistic Director, Bruce Cannon. "So we could not be more excited to introduce more New York City families and children to this magical story and winter adventure."

Ticket prices for Yeti, Set, Snow! are: $8 - children under 12 years of age and $12 - all others. Tickets are available online atwww.cityparksfoundation.org/arts/swedish-cottage-marionette-theatre and also at the door when available. Purchasing tickets in advance online is strongly encouraged due to high demand. For more information on birthday parties, school group and nonprofit rates, and private rentals, please call 212-639-1697. Yeti, Set, Snow!

Please note the Cottage's performance schedule is subject to change, so be sure to check cityparksfoundation.org/swedish-cottage-marionette-theatre for the most up-to-date schedule. The Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre is located in Central Park near the 81st Street and Central Park West entrance, just south of the Delacorte Theater.

For more information, maps and walking directions, please visit www.cityparksfoundation.org/arts/swedish-cottage-marionette-theatre. Generous private support for The Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre and "Yeti, Set, Snow!" is provided by The Weininger Foundation, the Barbro Osher Pro Suecia Foundation, and The Prescott Fund for Children and Youth.





