KIND STRANGER…a Memory Play to be Presented at Theater for the New City

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theater for the New City will present Kind Stranger…a memory play based on Tennessee Williams' MEMOIRS, adapted for the stage and directed by Steven Simone-Friedland. Conceived and performed by Emmy Award-winner Rick Simone-Friedland, five performances will be staged from August 24-September 3, 2025, as part of the Dream Up Festival 2025 at Theater for the New City.

Kind Stranger depicts the poignant journey of Tennessee Williams as the legendary playwright recounts his life, art, and love affairs. Witness his wit and unflinching honesty as he writes his last chapter, revealing how his plays were his life and his life was his plays. Adapted directly from his memoir and using only his words, Kind Stranger could be the last original Tennessee Williams play.

Steven and Rick Simone-Friedland, a gay married couple, say they both went into the project wanting to use the words and humor of one of the greatest American Playwrights as the foundation of this play.

﻿“Tennessee Williams' memoir tells us exactly what his take was on his plays, his art and his life. You can't do any better than that,” says director and playwright, Steven Simone-Friedland. “His unflinchingly honest reflections show an artist who questioned his craft, and I think that for any artist, that is a constant struggle. I find it strangely comforting to see someone as renowned as Mr. Williams struggle with those same uncertainties.”

“I just wanted to find a way to play Blanche DuBois,” adds performer Rick Simone-Friedland.

The runtime is approximately 75 minutes with no intermission. Performances are Sunday, August 24 at 5:00 p.m.; Monday, August 25 at 6:30 p.m.; Friday, August 29 at 6:30 p.m.; Monday, September 1 at 9:00 p.m.; and Wednesday, September 3 at 9:00 p.m.