KBO Theatre Company to Present Staged Reading of THE DEALERS/PART DEUX at the Dramatists Guild Foundation

The KBO Theatre Company will present a staged reading of The Dealers/Part Deux, a new play written, directed, and cast by award-winning director and producer Angelina Kristic, on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. at the Dramatists Guild Foundation, located at 520 8th Avenue (between 36th & 37th Streets), 24th Floor, Manhattan.

The cast includes Travis Bergmann (Echoes of Justice), Annie Unger (Blacklist), Dirkan Tulaine (Night Agent), Joe Ienco (My Last Best Friend), Paul Singleton (Echoes of Justice), Alisa Obrivanova (Echoes of Justice), Bill Russo, and Miguel Prieto (Harmonica Man).

The Dealers/Part Deux serves as a continuation of Kristic’s first play, The Dealers, which follows Jack, a young World War II veteran struggling with shell shock while pursuing art and love. The new installment expands the story into the 1950s, moving between Paris, New York, and Hollywood as Jack’s journey continues. The original Dealers premiered earlier this year at the AP Gallery in Chelsea.

Kristic recently directed and produced the World War I play Music Between Us by Tal Rayman at the Dramatists Guild Foundation and at London’s Camden Fringe Festival, featuring Will Barton (West End’s The Last Temptation of Boris Johnson). She will also direct and produce a film adaptation of The Dealers starring Marc Duret (La Femme Nikita), and served as casting director for the upcoming Duke Moll film Echoes of Justice.

As the Artistic Director and Founder of The KBO Theatre Company, Kristic has directed, produced, and cast numerous plays, musicals, and staged readings across New York, Los Angeles, Paris, and London.

The staged reading of The Dealers/Part Deux is free to attend, but reservations are required as seating is limited.