Jude Treder-Wolff To Premiere New Solo Show FASTER At NY Fringe

Life is picking up speed. We're gonna need a bigger brain. Therapist, storyteller, and improviser Jude Treder-Wolff tackles the world speeding up in her new solo show FASTER which will premiere at The New York City Fringe in April. The limited run has four performances between April 3 - 13 at The Theater at the 14th Street Y. Opening night is scheduled for Wednesday, April 3rd at 7:40pm. Suzanne Bachner directs.

The pace of change is messing with our heads, and to psychotherapist, improviser and storyteller Jude Treder-Wolff, comedy is part of the cure. Through true stories about trying to understand her partner's opposite approach to change, she frames a narrative about the impact of constant uncertainty as the pace of change picks up speed and transforms the world faster - and more often - than our brains are built to process. Weaving the personal with the universal, FASTER is about how the pace of change impacts mental health and what love has to do with expanding into a future that will definitely be improvised.

Jude shared what inspired her to write the show, "I've been fascinated by the accelerating pace of change for the past 20 years, mainly because of technology turning us all into James Bond with handheld computers in our pockets that are more powerful than the ones NASA used to send astronauts to the moon, but with none of James Bond's special training to deal with the constant sense of urgency and excitement it brings".

"I became kind of obsessed about it when Facebook became this gigantic, cyber small town where I was running into people I had forgotten about from my past and would otherwise never have seen or heard from again, meeting people I would otherwise never have access to, and every move people made in their lives broadcast to the whole world. As a therapist my whole job is to help people understand how they deal with and think about change. Too much change without time to adjust makes people feel a chronic sense of low-key grief and loss, mainly a loss of control. I want to explore this topic because it is impacting mental health and comedy can help."

Tickets

FASTER runs April 3 to April 13 with performances on Wednesday, April 3 at 7:40pm, Friday, April 5 at 9:20pm, Friday, April 12 at 5:30pm, and Saturday, April 13 at 12:30pm. Running time: 60 minutes.

The Theater at the 14th Street Y is located at 344 East 14th Street (between 1st and 2nd Avenues), 2nd floor (elevator access/wheelchair accessible), New York, NY 10003. Subway: L train to 1st Avenue. Tickets are $25 for in person general admission, $15 for streaming and are available at www.frigid.nyc/event/6897:627. Sliding scale tickets are also available.

About the Artists

Jude Treder-Wolff (writer/performer) is a creative arts therapist, social worker, storyteller, improviser and singer/songwriter. She has been featured on The Story Collider Best Of 2021" RISK! Generation Women, PBS Stories From The Stage, Mortified, Story District in Washington, DC, All Star winner at Ex Fabula in Milwaukee, WI among many others. She is host/creator of (mostly) TRUE THINGS, the first Long Island-based storytelling show, which has grown to be a hit monthly event in Port Jefferson, NY. As a cabaret artist she performed solo shows at NYC clubs and theaters and since 2012 writes and performs true solo storytelling shows with music that have been performed around the country, including the San Francisco and Chicago Fringe Festivals, The Whitefire Solo Theatre Festival in Sherman Oak, CA, The Examined Life Conference in Iowa City, Stony Brook University, and health care conferences around the country. As an improviser she was on the Magnet Theater house team AURA from 2022-2023. www.judetrederwolff.com

Suzanne Bachner (Playwright & Director) is an award-winning playwright and director and native New Yorker. Her 2-hander play Conversations with My Divorce Attorney will have its Festival Premiere at The New York City Fringe Festival. Her trio of long-running NYC hit plays includes CIRCLE, which ran for five months Off Broadway and was called "ingenious" by The New York Times. She created the cult hits: Icons & Outcasts, which transferred to The Duplex for a six-month run, and BITE, the choose-your-own-adventure comedy with 968 unique scripted permutations which had a five-month NYC run and international tour. Her acclaimed solo show, The Good Adoptee, which won the Best Autobiographical Script Award at the United Solo Theatre Festival, has toured to the London International Fringe Festival and across the U.S. Broadway World called her work "the future of theatre." www.SuzanneBachner.com

Lifestage, Inc is a training and consulting company specializing in arts-based workshops, classes, and events for personal and professional development, and producer of storytelling and improv shows. www.lifestage.me

New York City Fringe Festival is an open lottery-based theatre festival presented by FRIGID New York, which gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. FRIGID New York is here to chill out the New York independent theatre scene's ideas of what a theatre festival can be! www.frigid.nyc