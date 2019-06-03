Joust Theatre Company To Present Lyndsey Bourne's I WAS UNBECOMING THEN

The Joust Theatre Company will present two workshop performances of Lyndsey Bourne's I WAS UNBECOMING THEN.

Previously presented at last year's Ant Fest, I WAS UNBECOMING THEN will feature original music by Sam Kaseta. Ilana Khanin will direct.

I WAS UNBECOMING THEN follows a competitive high school choir in 2006 and its secrets. Through confessional, pseudo stand-up comedy sets, and original, genre-bending choral music, twelve girls grapple with changing hormones and harmonies.

I WAS UNBECOMING THEN will feature an ensemble of: Serena Berman*, Evie Brandford-Altsher, Sienna D'Addario, Julia Greer, Lizzie Hagstedt*, Lizzy Jarret, Anna Clare Kerr, Melissa Mahoney, Alondra Perez, Madison Pollack, Sarah Suzuki, & Dannie Touissant.

*Denotes member of Actors Equity Association

I WAS UNBECOMING THEN will perform June 14th & 15th at 7:00pm at Penthouse 1 at Shetler Studios (244 W 54th St, New York, NY 10019). Tickets are now on sale and available at https://unbecomingthen.brownpapertickets.com

The Joust Theatre Company is an artistic ensemble determined to produce relevant, sensitive, and fearless work that captivates audiences by capturing the spirit of facing challenges great and small. For more information, visit www.jousttheatre.org.





