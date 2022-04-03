Josephine Sanges Brings THE FUNNY GIRL IN ME to The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Sign-up for Off-Broadway News & Specials

2019 MAC Award (female vocalist) and 2017 Margaret Whiting Award Winner, Josephine Sanges, celebrates the legacy of Fanny Brice by recalling her own experience playing the leading role in the 1995 Diocesan Theater Guild production of FUNNY GIRL. She puts her own personal stamp on songs from both FUNNY GIRL and FUNNY LADY as well reinvigorating a few of Fanny's original, trademark songs from the Ziegfeld Follies and Hollywood films.

Music Director John M. Cook is an acclaimed arranger, pianist and musical director, and the co-producer of Josephine Sanges' LaMott/Friedman Award winning album "Finding Beauty: a Celebration of the Music of Ann Hampton Callaway."

Director Jeff Harnar is a Broadway World, MAC and Bistro Award winning director who has directed critically acclaimed shows for Tovah Feldshuh and Rita Gardner, among many others, and "Come Rain or Come Shine: Josephine Sanges sings Harold Arlen."





ABOUT Fanny Brice:

Fania Borach (b. Oct. 29,1891- d. May 29, 1951) known professionally as Fanny Brice or Fannie Brice, was an American comedienne, illustrated song model, singer, and theater and film actress who made many stage, radio, and film appearances. She is known as the creator and star of the top-rated radio comedy series The Baby Snooks Show. Thirteen years after her death, Brice was portrayed on the Broadway stage by Barbra Streisand in the 1964 musical FUNNY GIRL; Streisand also starred in its 1968 film adaptation, for which she won an Oscar, and in the 1975 sequel, FUNNY LADY.





THE FUNNY GIRL IN ME: Josephine Sanges sings Fanny Brice plays The Laurie Beechman Theatre (407 W. 42ND Street, NYC) on Friday, May 6th at 7pm and Wednesday, May 18th at 7pm. There is a $25 Cover Charge and an additional $25 food or drink minimum per person. Tickets and information are available at www.westbankcafe.com/laurie-beechman-theatre.

