Joe Gulla's SLEEPING WITH THE FISH to Feature in KIT Playwright Series

Playwright Joe Gulla's "Sleeping With The Fish" has been selected to represent the United States in the 2019 KIT Playwright Series presented by Kairos Italy Theater and Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimò.

Written by Gulla and directed by Caterina Nonis, "Sleeping With The Fish" tells the story of goodfellas, Don and Ron. After dumping their friend/mafia colleague, Ernesto, off the side of the Staten Island Ferry, Don and Ron take time to evaluate the status of their "relationship". The cast includes: Nick Piacente and Marc Lombardo.

Gulla says of his play, "It's kinda like 'The Godfather' meets 'Brokeback Mountain'. Only, the famous Puzo quote, "Just when I thought I was OUT, they pull me back in!" - takes on a whole new meaning! Ha!"

Joe Gulla is a regular performer at Joe's Pub at The Public Theater. His play. "GAY.PORN.MAFIA", had a Sold Out World Premiere at Chelsea's New York Live Arts Theater last year and went on to win the Downtown Urban Arts Festival "Audience Award". Previously, Joe's "The Bronx Queen" and "Garbo" won the 2016 and 2017 DUAF "Audience Award" respectively. As an actor, Joe played "Joey" in San Francisco's "Tony & Tina's Wedding" for many years and "Frankie" in Off-Broadway's "My Big Gay Italian Wedding". He also starred on NBC's "LOST", one of television's first adventure reality series. Check out Joe on Season 3 of HBO's "The Deuce", currently in production. For more information, visit Joe Gulla's website at JoeGulla.com.

The KIT Playwrights Series will be presented on Monday, April 15 at 6pm at Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimò at NYU (24 West 12th Street, New York, NY 10011). Thirteen 10-minute plays from around the world, selected by an international jury, will be presented as a staged reading in front of a live audience. The audience and a committee of local artists will vote for the best three plays, which will receive a staged presentation during the In Scena! Italian Theater Festival NY Opening Night Rainbow Jubilee on Monday, April 29.

The 2019 KIT Playwright Series is presented by Kairos Italy Theater and Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimo' at NYU in collaboration with BAAD! (US), Certi Diritti (Italy), KIT Italia (Italy), Russian Lgbt Network (Russia), TARTE (Turkish American Repertory Theater and entertainment), and The Carlo Annoni Award (Italy). This event is made possible in part with public funds from Creative Engagement, supported by the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council and administered by LMCC.

Photo Credit: Jeffrey Hornstein





