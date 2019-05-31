Jez Butterworth And Laura Donnelly Join BAGELS AND BROADWAY Broadcast This Weekend

Valerie Smaldone's weekly radio show and podcast, Bagels and Broadway, welcomes hot, hot Broadway talent this Saturday in a Countdown to the Tony Awards, when she interviews The Ferryman's 2019 Tony-nominated playwright, Jez Butterworth and actress Laura Donnelly who also received one of the nine nominations bestowed upon the show for 2019.

Listeners can tune in to the broadcast on radio AM970 Saturday at 9am, or catch the podcast here, Bagels and Broadway, to hear these interviews and more news from the heart of Times Square, plus food news from around the world.

Valerie will visit with a couple of far-flung rising stars in food and sustainability. She talks to Janet Jones, Executive Sous Chef at Tanque Verde Ranch in Tucson, Arizona, and Australian, Onur Kece, co-founder of FOUND Beverage Company which created a commemorative bottle to provide support for ocean and mammal life conservation. FOUND is currently partnering with Oceana to provide 100% of profits of their commemorative bottles.

Back in the heart of New York City, Valerie welcomes Tom Middleton, General Manager of Madame Tussaud's, which will premiere their "Madame Tussaud's Presents Broadway" exhibit on June 4. And in advance of the Drama Desk Awards, Valerie will also provide some wit and wisdom regarding the 64th Annual ceremony on June 2nd at The Town Hall.

Valerie Smaldone is a 5x Billboard Award-winning journalist who has excelled at voiceover work, entertainment specials, event hosting, writing and acting on and off-Broadway since leaving her long held #1 spot on WLTW/106.7 LiteFM after 24 years. For just over a year, she's been hosting Bagels and Broadway, featuring interviews with Broadway talent and behind the scenes movers and shakers, as well as food news from all five boroughs. The weekly show has featured: Tootsie writer, Robert Horn, Tony winner Cady Huffman, writer-director Will Nunziata, composer Joe Iconis, producer Jennifer Tepper, librettist Winnie Holzman, actors Nicholas Guest, Julie Halston and Renee Taylor, and many other show business luminaries.

Tune in to Bagels and Broadway at 9am Saturdays on WNYM-AM 970, or online at www.am970theanswer.com.

The podcast is available at: https://omny.fm/shows/bagels-and-broadway-with-valerie-smaldone/playlists/podcast.





