THE FERRYMAN to Launch National Tour in 2020-2021 Season

Jez Butterworth's The Ferryman, directed by Sam Mendes is planning a major U.S. National Tour in 2020-2021. It has received more awards nominations than any other play this year.

Winner of the Olivier Award and Evening Standard Award for Best New Play and Best Direction in London, the Broadway production has just been nominated for nine Tony Awards including Best Play.

The show's producers Sonia Friedman and Caro Newling have confirmed that discussions are underway for engagements in Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Hartford, Los Angeles, Minneapolis/St. Paul, San Francisco, Schenectady, Seattle, Tampa, Toronto, Washington and other markets.

They have also confirmed that advanced discussions are underway for an Australian production.

The Ferryman is playing at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 W. 45th Street) on Broadway through July 7, 2019.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson





