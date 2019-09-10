Jay Nog Brings One-Man Show GOODY to Under St. Marks Theatre

In GOODY, NYC-based comedian and writer, Jay Nog, examines the loss of his best friend to suicide, and the decades long process of soul searching and self-analysis that followed. Part self-reflection, part catharsis, part cultural critique, Nog takes a turn for the dramatic as he explores loss, with levity, putting himself and stigmas related to mental-health, center-stage. Performances will take place Under St. Marks Theatre on October 16th (7pm), 23rd (7pm), and 30th (9pm). Tickets are $15.00.

Far from the conventional one-man show, this multimedia performance presents Jay Nog (writer) against the back drop of a short film, documenting his visit to the deceased's resting place and culminating, each night, with a survivor of a suicide participating in a live interview. Each performance will introduce a different survivor, including an Iraqi war veteran. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to StopSoldierSuicide.org and the Trevor Project, a non-profit organization focused on suicide prevention for LGBTQ youth.

GOODY is directed by Ricardo Rust, a South African artist whose resume includes direction and choreography for regional companies, including The Bleeker Company NYC and The Willows Theater, where he worked on productions such as the world premiere of Smile: A Rock Musical, the regional premiere of Avenue Q and the West Coast premiere of Evil Dead: The Musical. "Grounded in vulnerability, GOODY exposes the mandatory path set for the ones left behind. An advocate for mental health and awareness, GOODY reminds us of the importance of communication before it's too late," says Rust.

Jay Nog has headlined comedy clubs across the nation. GOODY represents a creative leap to the world of Theater. He will be featured on Sirius XM radio to discuss the performance and our nation's deepening Mental Health crisis.





