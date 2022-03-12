Jackie Theoharis Set to Headline Improvised Musical ON THE SPOT

On The Spot, the now 7-year running improvised musical comedy show, is back on Monday nights at the Broadway Comedy Club, and this month is partnering with Jackie Theoharis (The Truth About Greece, Quarter-Life Crisis, The Donkey Show with ART Boston) to create a night of spontaneous theatre like no other. For tickets and more click here: linktr.ee/onthespotnyc

In their usual format, On The Spot casts multiple singers to perform songs that inspire the show's improv actors (who are hearing the pieces for the first time on the night) to create the book to a musical. On this occasion, Ms. Theoharis will be the sole singer in the show. With every song she sings, the performers will have to, with no prior preparation, string together a coherent show... on the spot.

On The Spot has, in the past, featured such guest singers as Christine Dwyer (Wicked), Matt DeAngelis (Waitress), Ashley North (Kinky Boots), and Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud). They have been unanimously praised by critics, even going so far as to be called "The funniest improv show in NYC," by Popdust.

Jackie Theoharis is an actor and teaching artist whose career began in Boston before her educational journey brought her to New York, where she received her MFA at the New School. This is not her first time at On The Spot, having appeared in their standard shows, and her return in this new format is welcomed by the cast and production team.

"Jackie is amazing, and we are thrilled to have her headlining our show, particularly considering how much fun these solo ventures have been," says On The Spot producer Nathan Armstrong, "When we had Kari Grunberg as our featured performer, we sold out the house and gave one of our best shows of the year. We expect nothing less from a stellar performer like Jackie."

The performance, which will take place at 8 pm on Monday, March 21st at the Broadway Comedy Club, will feature members of On The Spot's rotating improv cast. They will include Patrick Reidy (BoogieManja), Jillian Vitko (Synesthesia The Musical at the Edinburgh Fringe), Erin Richardson (How We Love at the Cherry Lane Theatre). and Chris Catalano (TurboTax Superbowl Commercial). Musical accompaniment will be provided by Oliver Glynn, with technical direction and scene calls made by Thomas Burns Scully. On The Spot is produced by Nathan Armstrong and Patrick Reidy.

The Broadway Comedy Club is located at 53rd and 8th in Manhattan, with Subway access from Columbus Circle, 57th-7th, and 50th-8th. Tickets are $15.