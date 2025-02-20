JAWS: THE MUSICAL! Premiers At New York City Fringe This April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sweet & Sour Comedy and Suzanne Stein Comedy will present JAWS: the Musical! written by Wayne Henry and directed by Anthony Logan Cole with musical direction by David Citron.

“JAWS: the Musical!” is perfect for both the film’s fin-attics and newcomers of all ages! This high-energy spoof overflows with comic lunacy, forbidden love, shark attacks, and catchy songs like “Fishing the Great White Way” and “At Night He Swims Home To Me”.

The cast will feature Evie Apple, Natty Bumpercar, Robbie Stevens, Wayne Henry, Kate Hoover, Suzanne Stein and David Citron on the piano.

The creative team includes Natty Bumpercar, David Citron, Anthony Logan Cole, Tiffany Thornton, Wayne Henry and Suzanne Stein.

The production will be presented as part of the 2025 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at the Chain Theatre (312 West 36th Street, New York, NY) with performances on Thursday, April 3rd at 6:00pm, Wednesday, April 9th at 9:20pm, and Saturday, April 19th at 7:00pm. There will also be a Sensory Friendly performance on Saturday, April 12th at 3:40pm. Tickets ($25 plus fees) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately 60 minutes.

Comments