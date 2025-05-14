JACOB SLOVAK Reading Comes to On Her Shoulders Next Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Her Shoulders will present a staged reading of Jacob Slovak by Mercedes De Acosta on Tuesday, May 20th. Sivan Raz directs. Doors open at 6:45pm for a 7:00pm start with The Play in Context introduction by Melody Brooks, who situates the script in its historical time and place, followed by the reading and a post-performance Q&A with refreshments.

Admission is by Donation ($10 suggested). The performance is at New Perspectives Studio, 458 West 37 Street @10th Avenue. R.S.V.P. at Eventbrite

A small New England town finds itself beholden to a Jewish man. A young woman must make a painful decision. Which wins? Love or Hate?

ON HER SHOULDERS was founded in 2013 to present rehearsed, staged readings of plays by women from across the spectrum of time, with contemporary dramaturgs contextualizing them for modern audiences. Since its creation, the OHS reading series has presented 68 plays by 53 writers from circa 955 to 1970 as well as special events on Theatre Women in the Suffrage and Radical Theatre Movements. A unique aspect of the Reading Series is the Play In Context component, which includes a dramaturgical essay that analyzes each featured play within its own time and place; a substantial playwright biography; and an introduction to a reading or performance by a dramaturg who brings a personal perspective to the dramatist and her work. All readings include a post-performance talk-back with refreshments. OHS also hosts a unique international database, 1,000 Years of Women Writing Plays, which is free to all: http://tinyurl.com/OHS-DATABASE.

For more information about ON HER SHOULDERS, visit https://tinyurl.com/OHSatNPTC

