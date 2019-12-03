Internationally Acclaimed Barcelona Based Theater Company Comes To LATEA!

LOS ESCULTORES DEL AIRE combines physical theater with mime training in dynamic stage presentations that have toured various cities throughout Spain, U.K., Portugal, U.S., Germany, Macedonia, Morocco, Colombia, Poland, Sweden, Puerto Rico and Costa Rica. They have collaborated with the prestigious Cirque du Soleil and received the 2019 Jury's Special Solo Award at Kiel. i??

A whirlwind 60 minute theatrical piece, where a group of doctors strive to find the cure of a mysterious ailment. Their patient, Martinez suffers from a rare psychic condition developed after a traumatic event at sea. His condition worsens as he becomes submerged in an imaginary inferno, blurring the boundaries between fact and fantasy. Fortunately, Martinez's remedy is in LA CAJA (The Box). What is inside the box? We all have a box in which we store the memories we would rather forget. Does Martinez dare to open his. . . According to critics (Voltar I Voltar) LA CAJA "is a visually magnificent piece."

Teatro LATEA is a nonprofit 37 year old Latinx theater, the foundational 2ndFloor space of the Clemente Soto Vélez Cultural and Educational Center. A Latino cultural staple founded by Nelson Tamayo, Nelson Landrieu and Mateo Gomez in 1982, LATEA serves as a venue for countless New York based Latinx/Latin American, international and local theater companies to create multidisciplinary work through productions in a collaborative environment, showcasing dance, film, music and visual arts events. LATEA's philosophy is that arts belongs to everyone, not just a privileged few. Directions: By Train: J/M/Z trains and F to Essex Delancey.

"LA CAJA" (THE BOX) LIMITED ENGAGEMENT! December 5th - 7th @ 8pm December 8th (Sunday) @ 3pm Teatro LATEA @The Clemente 107 Suffolk Street New York , NY 10002





