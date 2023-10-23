Inkwell Singers Will Debut AROUND THE WORLD IN EIGHTY MINUTES at the Triad

One of New York City's most acclaimed new singing groups, THE INKWELL SINGERS, will debut their new show AROUND THE WORLD IN EIGHTY MINUTES on November 4th and November 9th, 2023, at 7:00pm at The Triad Theater.

AROUND THE WORLD IN EIGHTY MINUTES is an eclectic musical celebration inspired by The Inkwell Singers' travel around the world, their search for home, and destinations that have proven to be meaningful.

Major folk rock and pop writers that are represented in AROUND THE WORLD IN EIGHTY MINUTES include The Beatles, Simon & Garfunkel, Kander and Ebb, Harry Belafonte, Indigo Girls, The B-52's, Pink Martini, Doobie Brothers, Mamas & Papas, and Noel Coward.

The INKWELL SINGERS are Andy Rice, Matthew Schermerhorn, Kara Masciangelo, and Daniela Masciangelo. They are led by music director David Shenton and his band including bassist Jerry DeVore, cellist Kate Sanford Spingarn, guitarist Matt Scharfglass, and drummer Benjamin Saporito.

AROUND THE WORLD IN EIGHTY MINUTES plays at The Triad Theater (158 W 72nd Street) on Nov 4th and 9th at 7:00pm. There is a cover charge of $35 (advance, including fees) to $45 (at the door) and a two-drink minimum. Tickets and information are available at linktr.ee/inkwellsingers. Tickets are available on the day of performance at the door after 6:30pm.

Matthew Schermerhorn and Andy Rice have been singing together since they met in the Lesbian/Gay Chorus in San Francisco in 1995. They founded Musaic, a San Francisco men's a cappella vocal ensemble focusing on classical music and pop tunes that performed over two hundred concerts in its twenty year tenure. Since moving to New York in 2015 they have been immersed in cabaret.

Kara Masciangelo and Daniela Masciangelo have been collaborating vocally since emerging from the womb 48 years ago in New York City. As identical twins, they spent innumerable hours and years in the service of entertaining each other, singing along to whatever was playing on the record player or the oldies station, honing their harmonies.

David Shenton is a composer, pianist, violinist, arranger, orchestrator, and producer. As arranger and pianist, David has appeared on some 47 albums, and has collaborated with some 300+ renowned singers and instrumentalists from every genre, ranging from Pinchas Zukerman, Chris Botti, Alfie Bøe, The John Wilson Orchestra, Vanessa Williams, Marilyn Maye, and many more. David loves to play for cabaret shows, and with his classical chops and love of jazz and pop, David is looking forward to 'jamming with the boys' (including bassist Jerry) to create sophisticated arrangements of timeless classics. He feels fortunate to have been able to work with Matthew, Andy, and Jerry numerous times. Inkwell Singers have been working with David since 2019.

Jerry DeVore is a master of styles as an accomplished electric and acoustic bass player. He is also a composer, arranger, and conductor with an eclectic background from rock to jazz to gospel to symphony orchestras. He has toured the United States, Canada, South America, and Europe, as well as regularly performing on Broadway and at all the top NYC venues. Inkwell Singers have performed every show since 2017 with Jerry.