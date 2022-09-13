Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble To Return To The Producers Club In November



Eleven years and still going strong, IRTE, the Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble, LLC, is an award-winning collective of comedy actors and writers who develop, produce, and perform a season of original themed improvisational shows, following the basic model of traditional repertory theatre. Providing a cocktail of timely topics, retro reference, and immersive imaging, IRTE presents impromptu high-jinx with a twist. Its team of trained actors don't just do skits, they build a play right in front of your eyes.



Entering the world of fantasy this time around, the team presents Wow Wee! Adventures of a Little Girl Killbot Christmas Special! What's a little girl robot to do now that "the singularity" has occurred - and just in time for Christmas? (In tech terms, the singularity describes a hypothetical future where technology grows out of control ... and irreversible.) Check in with the Trumans, America's favorite TV family and their mechanical moppet, Andie the Android, as they face the End of the World and discover the True Meaning of Christmas. Wow Wee! It's a post-apocalyptic 80s sitcom Christmas Special!

Inspired by the Theatre of the Ridiculous movement, the work of Viola Spolin, and the indie comedy scene of turn-of-this-century's NYC, we incorporate simple costumes, dime store props, and broad irreverent characters for a fluid and very funny show that breaks down barriers between actor and spectator.



Adult content. Parental discretion is advised. Please note that all audience members must provide proof of vaccination to attend shows. Join IRTE again in 2023 as they continue their dance macabre with The Lonely Death of L. Harris. L. Harris is dead, alone and unseen in a NYC apartment with no next of kin and no mourners. Join IRTE as we piece together the clues and secrets of a life unnoticed, improvising a fitting obituary.

FRIDAYS & SATURDAYS: November 4, 5, 11, 12, 18 & 19; December 2 & 3, 2022, all at 8:00 p.m. Tickets $20 Online / $25 Cash Only at the Door

IRTE returns to The Producers Club, 358 West 44th Street, NYC

FRIDAYS & SATURDAYS, Feb 17, 18, 24, 25; March 3, 4, 10 & 11, 2023

8:00 pm, also at The Producers Club