IT CAN HAPPEN HERE to be Presented at Culture Lab LIC in March

Performances will run from March 6-30, 2025.

By: Feb. 20, 2025
IT CAN HAPPEN HERE to be Presented at Culture Lab LIC in March Image
New Perspectives Theatre Company and Culture Lab LIC will present a limited run premiere of It CAN Happen Here! by Melody Brooks, Katrin Hilbe, Tess Howsam, Daniel Jacobs, and Susan Quinn, running Thursday, March 6 to Sunday, March 30, 2025. Performances are Thursday-Sunday at 7:30 p.m., with matinees on Saturday and Sunday March 29 and 30 at 2:30 p.m. 

Ground-breaking artists from the creative teams of NPTC and CLLIC are collaborating with director Katrin Hilbe, to take the audience on a fast paced and stylized journey from HUAC hearings to Federal Theatre performances, from Hallie's home life to labor strikes, from the beginnings of an impossible undertaking to a triumphant success, to a devastating loss. Penelope Rose Deen is Choreographer/Movement Director. Production Designer Tess Howsam is creating a world of visual storytelling inspired by the innovative theatrical designs of the Federal Theatre and its Living Newspapers that includes shadow puppets, hand-crafted props and a wealth of images from the Library of Congress archive. Gaby FeBland is collaborating on the Puppets and Props; Lisa Renee Jordan (Costumes), Sara Gosses (Lighting), Andy Evan Cohen (Sound) and Erwin Falcon (Projections) complete the design team. Josh Iacovelli is Technical Director; Cat Gillespie is Production Stage Manager.

The cast includes Theresa Rose as Hallie Flanagan, joined by a nine-member Ensemble playing a variety of roles: Max Bank, Allie Beltran, DJ Davis, Emma Sarah Davis, Chase Lee, Megan Lomax, Jomack Miranda, Nick Radu-Blackburn, and Cheyenne Springette.  





