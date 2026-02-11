INDUCTION Brings Hitchcockian Intrigue to 2026 NYC Fringe Festival

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Writers' Collaborative will present INDUCTION, written by Lawrence Hennessy and directed by Tiffany Bartholomew. The production will be presented as part of the 2026 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at Chain Theatre Mainstage (312 West 36 Street, Floor 3 & 4, New York, NY 10018) with performances on Sat April 4 at 5:20pm, Sun April 5 at 7pm, Sat April 11 at 3:40pm, Fri April 17 at 6pm & Sat April 18 at 8:40pm.

This ironically Hitchcockian tale depicts a down and out psychologist, relegated to the back ward of a state penitentiary, who gets more than he ever bargained for when he attempts to use hypnosis on a prisoner waiting to stand trial for attempted murder.

The cast will feature Clodagh Bartholomew, Stefan Tsiplakis, Adam Bere, Mike Quill, and Dalton DeLima. The creative team includes Tiffany Bartholomew, Charles Bartholomew, and Lawrence Hennessy.

Lawrence Hennessy (Playwright) is a playwright and licensed psychologist in private practice in Rockport, Massachusetts. While INDUCTION is his first play produced at the NYC Fringe Festival, he has had a number of plays presented in the Boston area and throughout New England over the past twenty-five years, including: The Gloucester Stage at The Firehouse Center for the Arts in Newburyport, MA, the Players Ring in Portsmouth, NH, and the Actors' Studio in Salisbury, MA, as well as Jimmy Tingles Off-Broadway in Somerville, MA. He is also the author of DUMB PLAYS, a collection of fifteen theater pieces available on Amazon.com.

Tiffany Bartholomew (Director) has been working with Lawrence Hennessy since 2018 when she directed his “One Second Play Festival” for the weekend writers' group in Newburyport, Massachusetts. Since then, Tiffany and her husband Charles have handled every aspect of a number of Lawrence Hennessy plays including Crippled Inside (2019) at the Hatbox Theater in Concord, New Hampshire, Final Analysis (2020) at the Player's Ring Theater in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Annisquam (2023) at the Gloucester Stage in Gloucester, Massachusetts, and most recently, Induction (2025) at the Actor's Studio in Salisbury, Massachusetts. Tiffany has been both director as well as her own assistant director, stage manager, tech guru, lighting expert, sound design consultant, script supervisor, dramaturge, and occasionally emergency bartender. She is thrilled to be making her first of hopefully many directorial contributions to the NYC Fringe Festival.

The Writers' Collaborative is a group of writers, directors, and actors from all over New England, who have been meeting in the Merrimack Valley region of Massachusetts since 2012. In their fourteen year history, they have achieved more than 1,000 theatrical credits at more than 300 theaters worldwide. Also, they have raised tens of thousands of dollars for numerous charities, and sponsored a highly successful international Playwrights Festival.

New York City Fringe Festival is an open lottery-based theatre festival presented by FRIGID New York, which gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. FRIGID New York is here to chill out the New York independent theatre scene's ideas of what a theatre festival can be!