IN SEARCH OF TRUE LOVE By Ayaka Yamamoto Comes to Theater For The New City

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New York-based actor, singer, and playwright Ayaka Yamamoto will present the world premiere of her show, "In Search of 'True Love'." Written, directed, and performed by Yamamoto, the play is about epiphany and revival after a woman lost the sense of loving herself and others.

The production will run at Theater for the New City as part of Dream Up Festival between September 2-14, 2025."

Ayaka Yamamoto is a New York-based actor/singer/playwright. Her life themes are love, passion, and creativity. After her experiences as a children's violin teacher in post-earthquake areas in Japan and a small town in Venezuela, a coordinator for the government and NPOs, and an executive assistant for an IT company, her passion for theatre brought her to New York.