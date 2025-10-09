IF WE REALLY WERE WITCHES Will Return to NYC This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Mildred, Agnes and Suds are real witches who travel through time and space to show injustice a thing or two. They are summoned to Newtown by a forgetful ghost to rescue Obediently Snead and other innocent townsfolk from execution. They come up against the Pricks of Puritanical Piety Guild and Social Club-- a rabid group of witch hunters who use witch prickers (and other "modern science") to test their victims.

Four actors, twelve characters, sixty minutes. What could go wrong? Join us as we take back the power.

If We Really Were Witches is flying into Under St. Marks as part of the FRIGID New York & Something From Abroad's Days of The Dead Festival after returning from two sold-out performances in The Scranton Fringe!

Written & Directed by Kelly F. Burr

Produced by Scene 24 Productions

Marketing/PR: Kelly Moran

Assistant Director: Eleanor O'Meara

Stage Manager: Siobhan Petersen

Starring: Siena D'Addario (Mildred/Richard/Obediently), Jaida Foreman (Agnes/Willy/Charity), Timothy Beaton (Suds/John Thomas/Humility) & Maddie Nguyen (Ghost Janet/Peter/Modesty).