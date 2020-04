Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Hunger & Thirst Theatre is canceling their premiere of Becca Schlossberg's DISCUS, which was scheduled to begin performances on April 9 at the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre at the A.R.T./New York Theatres.





Ticket holders will be contacted this week about refunds. Patrons are welcome to donate the cost of their tickets back to the company.