Hudson Warehouse to Present WHAT THEY SAID: THE MOST MEMORABLE QUOTES FROM THE PAST 20 YEARS

Hudson Warehouse has announced their new production "What They Said: The Most Memorable Quotes from the Past 20 Years." In this video documentary, Hudson Warehouse has perused the past 20 years and selected unforgettable quotes from those in the public eye. They chose quotes that have influenced our society, quotes that made us laugh, cry, or simply boggled our mind. The virtual screening will premiere on March 26, 2021, Friday at 7pm for W.H.A.M. (Women History Artist Month) and Goddard Riverside's Arts Program.

Hudson Warehouse invited a diverse group of twelve female artists to contribute quotes that spoke to them and then added more quotes to enhance the conversation. In this revealing doc-umentary, they cover pivotal issues such as career, relationships, equality. From the mouths of our world leaders to our social icons, Hudson Warehouse has created a video that is illuminat-ing, poignant, and very funny.

The program is hosted by Emily Smith, a 20-year veteran of television journalism and former CBS journalist.

While the quotes come from both men and women, they will be delivered only by women. By having only women voice these words adds a new flavor on the issues.

"In the past, we produced original stage adaptations of Jane Austen novels such as 'Sense & Sensibility' and 'Pride and Prejudice' for the W.H.A.M. festival and even produced an original stage adaptation of the Hollywood classic, 'His Girl Friday,'" said Susane Lee, the Executive Director of Hudson Warehouse and the writer and director of this project. She went on to add, "My background is in television. I've produced and written documentaries for PBS for many years so I'm very comfortable with this medium."

Ms. Lee continued, "We live in a world with news outlets and social media available 24/7. From the crowd, some words stand out more than others. When you hear it, it hits you in the gut. You might bust out laughing or burst into tears. The moment is powerful. I thought it would be fascinating to see what has stood out in the past twenty years, since the turn of the century."

Ms. Lee added, "What is important is, while you may not agree with all these quotes, the person who said them has a platform, a following, and so their voice is being heard, being listened to. So we need to acknowledge that, whether that sits comfortably with us or not."

Tickets to this virtual screening on March 26th, 7pm are a $10 suggested donation: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wham-2021-what-they-said-the-most-memorable-quotes-from-the-past-20-years-tickets-141385775661

Hudson Warehouse is excited to work with Emily Smith whose background in television jour-nalism made her the perfect host for this project. They also brought together an incredibly tal-ented and diverse group of women artists for this production. Company member Roxann Kra-emer plays many roles, including Ruth Bader Ginsberg and Gloria Steinem. Emily Sarah Cohn, another company member, delivers the quotes from Kim Davis to Meryl Streep. The other fea-tured artists, who have been in television, on Broadway, Off-Broadway, Off-Off Broadway, and Regional Theater, are Deborah Bjornsti, Jessica Carmona, Jill Clarke, Linda Elizabeth, Ayako Ibaraki, Pooya Mohseni, Saundra Santiago, Heaven Stephens, Benja K. Thomas, and Azumi Tsutsui. This documentary covers the quotes from Pope Francis to Tammy Duckworth to Cait-lyn Jenner, quotes worth revisiting or hearing for the first time. Nicholas Martin-Smith, the pro-ducing artistic director, is also the editor.

"What They Said: The Most Memorable Quotes from the Past 20 Years" is part of the W.H.A.M. (Women History Artist Month) festival. Every March, during Women's History Month, Goddard Riverside's Community Arts Program hosts an exciting month-long arts festi-val celebrating female artists. All events are written, directed, performed, or produced by wom-en. This year, for the first time ever, the W.H.A.M. festival will go virtual. More than 110+ women artists will be featured in events covering theater, music, dance, comedy, poetry, films, and more.

To find out more about the month-long WHAM festival, visit this website https://goddard.org/wham/

All proceeds from the W.H.A.M. festival go to artists and Goddard Riverside's The Performing Arts Conservatory, an intensive summer arts education program for children ages 8 to 14.