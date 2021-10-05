Hic Incipit Pestis Productions to Present THE WILDLY INAPPROPRIATE POETRY OF ARTHUR GREENLEAF HOLMES

Following in the footsteps of the great salons of Paris, the opium dens of Victorian London, and the bedspread at a Red Roof Inn, comes The Peculiar Vulgarium of Arthur Greenleaf Holmes, an intimate evening with the world's preeminent poet of the perverse.

Arthur's wildly inappropriate poetry has stunned and aroused people of every size, sexual orientation, and dietary preference. From the tiny hamlet of Bainbridge-By-Danbury-Over-Kensington-By-The-Wayside to the sprawling shire of Pickering-Under-Newbiggen-By-Kennilworth-Near-Shropshire-Around-Wembley-By-Figgins-In-The-Glen, Arthur's poetry has drawn favorable comparisons to Frida Kahlo's eyebrow, as well as Oscar Wilde's sodomy kit.

But now, in a rare, and completely irresponsible decision, Arthur is opening his misanthropic parlor--the Vulgarium--to the general public. Housed in an old meat-stick dispensary, Arthur's Vulgarium is where he writes, sleeps, eats, snorts nutmeg, and performs artistic feats that both astonish and moisten.

Guests are invited to this sacral space for an inspiring evening of poetry and pathology. Clutch your pearls as Arthur moves in and around the audience, reciting his verse and guiding you through tales of mischief and malfeasance, creating an exciting air of intimacy and interactivity. Music and new verse flow like wine, and the wine flows like wine too, since an evening of such elevated sophistication requires a lot of booze.

Arthur strongly warns those who plan to visit his Vulgarium that children, the dull-witted or infirm, and the morally indignant are strongly cautioned not to attend.

Identification and proof of vaccination will be required for entry.

The Wildly Inappropriate Poetry of Arthur Greenleaf Holmes runs November 15th-22nd, 2021 at El Barrio's Artspace, 215 e 99th St, New York, NY 10029

Runtime: approx. 80 minutes

Tickets available at aghnyc.eventbrite.com

Press tickets available by contacting David Andrew Laws -- info@davidandrewlaws.com

Cast:

Gordon Boudreau as Arthur Greenleaf Holmes

Creative Team:

Director: David Rosenberg

Production Stage Manager: Nicole Amaral

Producer: David Andrew Laws

Designer: Amber Nicole

The Wildly Inappropriate Poetry of Arthur Greenleaf Holmes was made possible by a generous grant provided from the University of Earthingborough-On-Mildenhall-By-Daventry- Under-Weymouth-Relative-To-Shrumperton-By-The-Balls, as well as our ever-gracious fans, donors, and detractors, to whom we are forever grateful.