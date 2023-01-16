Heloise Wilson's AMERICAN STANDARD Will Be Presented at Ren Gyo Soh's New Reading Series

Heloise Wilson's American Standard, is chosen to present at Ren Gyo Soh's Reading Series 2. This reading series is started and led by Saki Kawamura, Associate Artistic Director and a Japanese immigrant artist, to explore and develop new voices from immigrant artists. The series encourages risk-taking and an open spirit towards creating new work, including the process of getting feedback from the audience for the further development.

American Standard is a new play by Heloise Wilson, is scheduled for Saturday January 28th 2023. The play is set in Alaska, Bush Era and about a group of teenage girls play hockey in a dilapidated ice rink, whose lives are turned upside down after a boy from their community shoots a family member during a game. American Standard is about navigating adolescence, home, and defying the odds.

Heloise Wilson is an actress, writer, and filmmaker based in New York. Her TV show concept Weezy Goes Outside, is currently in development with the mentorship program launched by Catalyst Institute in partnership with the Emmys. Her films have screened at the International Soho Festival, Coney Island Film Festival,Lighthouse Film Festival, Paris Film Festival, Ramgsate TV Festival and the Pigneto Film Festival. In New York, her plays have been produced and developed at The Flea, Dixon Place, JACK, The Fringe circuit, Roundabout Theatre Company, Moxie Arts, The Plaxall Gallery, the I.R.T Theatre, Brooklyn College, and much more. She is the recipient of the Literary Truman Capote Prize in playwriting (2013) and a double recipient of the Himan Brown award in creative writing (2014 and 2015). Heloise is an affiliated New Georges Artist. MFA in Playwriting, Brooklyn College.

RenGyoSoh is a multi-award winning New York based Butoh theatre group which founded by a Japanese artist, Yokko in 2014. It dedicates to create and produce a work through collaborations, organize an event such as UNFIX NYC, and offer training opportunities. Since 2021, RenGyoSoh created Artist Lab (Playground) program to opened the possibilities to develop a new work by early career artist. Ren Gyo Soh's primal mission is to be a cultural bridge in the world by not only carrying individual voices but through collaboration, and cultivates new forms of theater that reflect our evolving culture. Our work is constantly challenging to our society, our audience, and our own limitations.

Location: Grace and St.Paul's Church