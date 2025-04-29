Hamlet Isn't Dead to Premiere CYMBELINE At St. Luke's Theater This May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hamlet Isn't Dead, a decade-long contributor to the off-off-Broadway Shakespeare scene, will be debuting their 32nd mainstage this May, Cymbeline. This meme-tastic take on Shakespeare's wildest piece is directed by Valerie Peter Chong and is set to make its off-off-Broadway World Premiere at St. Luke's Theatre in Hell's Kitchen from May 22nd to June 1st.

Hamlet Isn't Dead shares, "Get your meme knowledge and 00's romcom outfits PREPPED for your favorite indie Shakespeare company's newest mainstage, Cymbeline. Our version of Cymbeline tackles an incomprehensible world with absurdity as a tool, investigating the parallel arcs of Posthumus (Mario C. Brown) and Imogen (Jillian Marie Cicalese) as they test their agency against Jupiter's (Tori Anderson) plans. Featuring our classic brand of HIDiocy, audiences should expect an approachable, musical, and hilarious experience from the minute they arrive. Come see this Shakespeare classic that you probably don't know, but that we guarantee you won't forget! Bring a buddy, bring your favorite nostalgic millennials, bring anyone who is down to have a great time, and HAIL JUPITER!!"

The cast includes Daniel Martinez, Emma Mueller, Feryal Kilisli, Jaida Foreman, Jillian Marie Cicalese*, Madeline Parks*, Mario C. Brown, Michael Thomas Kennedy*, Reid Watson, and Tori Anderson. Team includes Duke Norsworthy (Music Director), Maureen Fenninger (Asst. Music Director), Nicholas Grevera (Stage Manager), Stephanie LaVardera (Voice/Text Coach), and Camila Calderón (Fight Director).

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased here or at hamletisntdead.com. Early bird tickets are pay-what-they-wish until May 8th. Senior and student discounts are also available. Get your tickets before it's too late to #HAILJUPITER!

Hamlet Isn't Dead specializes in productions that turn Shakespeare on his cis-white head. They believe Shakespeare can be fun for and understood by anyone, and aim to make that true for audiences through their use of language and storytelling alongside live music, joyful interpretation, and intimate staging. Our diverse community of artists and audiences reflects our NYC home and our core values of accessibility and inclusion. We are committed to maintaining an equitable, collaborative environment inclusive of the people and voices that are often neglected within the classical space.

*Denotes Member of AEA

Comments

Win Two Tickets to The Great Gatsby