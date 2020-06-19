HOFF'S PUBLIC DOMAIN HORRORFEST Presents THE TERROR

Your favorite live comedy show and horror movie screening series HOFF'S PUBLIC DOMAIN HORRORFEST returns to the livestream stratosphere on Wednesday, June 24th at 9:00 PM EST! Join Hoff Matthews (Comedy Central) via Twitch every Wednesday as he livestreams classic public domain horror movies interspersed with comedy host segments. Log on, sit back, and prepare to laugh until you scream!

June 24th's picture will be Roger Corman's 1963 grindhouse film "The Terror," starring Boris Karloff and Jack Nicholson. Tune in to our Twitch stream at 9:00 PM EST on Wednesday, June 24th for a blood-chilling screen experience teeming with seduction, murder and mystery, plus jokes and skits from host Hoff Matthews and co-producer Andrei Alupului (Come Ova, UCB).

Show Link: https://www.twitch.tv/hoffmatthews/

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You