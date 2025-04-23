HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING Begins At Wagner College Theatre In May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Will Arbery's HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING will be presented at Wagner College, May 1, 2, 3 at 7:30PM and May 3, 4 at 2:00PM. All performances will be in Wagner College Theatre's Stage One.

A backyard after-party takes a turn when four young conservatives return home to toast their mentor, Gina, newly inducted as president of a tiny Catholic college. Before long, their reunion descends into spiritual chaos, clashing generational politics, and a vicious fight to be understood. On a chilly night in the middle of America, Will Arbery's haunting play offers grace and disarming clarity, speaking to the heart of a country at war with itself.

"We are so delighted to bring another of Will Arbery's plays to Stage One this year," says Theatre General Manager, Michelle Siemens. "After last year's triumphant run of PLANO, we could not wait to present Mr. Arbery's HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING to further challenge our students and ourselves with his complex and profound work."

HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING handles intense content and characters in a spiritual crisis. The play includes racist, transphobic, and homophobic statements; discussion of abortion, the Holocaust, and violence; and mention of sexual assault and self-harm. This production features the use of a gun onstage, and gunshots are heard throughout the show. Please note the use of herbal cigarettes and strong language.

Theatre patrons are welcome to park in the Tiers Lot Visitor Parking and the Stadium Parking Lot. To find the Wagner College Main Entrance with a GPS, use 631 Howard Ave, Staten Island, NY.

Director Joey Donnelly, Scenic Designer and Production Technical Director Selina Amargo, Lighting Designer Alex Rice, Costume Designer Harley Cooper, Sound Designer and Stage Manager Holden Whalen, Props Master Aiyana Torres, Dramaturg Moya Williams, Production Manager Vicki Neal, Technical Director, Brian T. Sharron. The cast includes: Emma Mastoros, Harper Saxon, Rareş Damşa, Jareb Goldston, Emma Casertano, Molly Hopton, James Thibault, and Mackenzie Walsh.

For more information and tickets please contact the box office at 718-390-3259 and boxoffice@wagner.edu or visit https://wagner.edu/performing-arts/. The Box Office is open 12:00PM - 4:00PM Monday through Friday and one hour before every performance. Tickets are $10 plus a $2 service fee.

Comments